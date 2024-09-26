Benet Academy girls tennis takes care of Naperville Central

Benet Academy is hosting Naperville Central in this girls’ tennis DVC matchup. The last time we saw Benet, they defeated Naperville North with a score of 5-2 on Sept 11. For Central, we last saw them on Sept 10, when they were defeated by Naperville North 4-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both Benet Academy and Naperville Central girls tennis earn singles victories

Starting with one singles between Benet’s Meredith Converse and Central’s Sofia Olaru. After Olaru’s serve, the two go back and forth as Converse strikes the ball to the opposite side to gain the point.

Showing off her experience, Redhawk Olaru is able to keep up with Redwing Converse attacks and earns the point. Olaru was able to secure the victory 6-1, 6-0.

Moving over to two singles with Redwing Shane Delaney and Redhawk Grace Kistler. After the serve, Delaney shoots the ball to the right side to make a tough shot for Kistler.

Here’s another Delaney serve as the Redwing and Redhawk move around to keep the ball in play. Kistler shoots the ball short, and the Redwing Delaney can’t keep the back-and-forth going. The Redwing wins both sets with a score of 6-1.

The Redwings soar in doubles with Grove and Jendra getting it started

Bouncing over to one doubles with Redwings Natalie Grover and Katie Jendra going against Central’s Clare Cameron and Amy Yang. After the Yang serve, Cameron plays the ball high which is out of reach and stays in bounds to get the point.

Grover is serving for the Redwings and starts off on the attack. With the smart shot, Jendra hits the ball to the right side earning the point for the Redwings.

Benet’s Grover and Central’s Cameron are on the attack, hitting line drive shots until Grover decides to switch things up by hitting the ball higher in the air which is just out of Cameron’s reach to secure the point. Grover and Jendra win both sets for Benet, 6-3.

Benet Academy girls tennis cruises to a 6-2 win against Naperville Central

BA’s Meaghan McCarthy and Hannah Bobofchak are going up against Redhawks Shama Skanthakumar and Chaeli Ha in two doubles. Both teams are attacking each other with a variety of different shots. Bobofchak takes advantage by playing it short to earn the point.

The Redwings attack Ha, keeping it in play by playing it short. Bobofchak responds by aiming it at Ha, keeping it in bounds to earn the point.

Both sides are keeping up the pressure by making each shot tougher than the last. Redhawk Ha shoots the ball as it bounces along the line for the point. However, the Redwings win both sets 6-3 and 6-0.

Wrapping up the day, Benet defends home court against Naperville Central, getting the victory 6-2.