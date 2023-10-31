Benet Academy Girls Volleyball advances to sectional finals with a win over Wheaton South

Benet Academy girls volleyball takes on the Wheaton Warrenville South Tigers for a sectional semifinal matchup. The Redwings have won 32 of their past 33 sets and during that run, they picked up a straight-set victory over Wheaton South. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy dominates set one

Early on with the game tied at one, action at the net results in Audrey Asleson tipping it to the other side to give Benet the 2-1 edge.

A few plays later, the Tigers get an unbelievable dig to keep the ball alive, but the save was only temporary as Sophia Chinetti slams it in to give Benet a 5-2 lead.

The Tigers’ attempt to get the offense going was thwarted two plays later as Chinetti and Gabby Stasys blocked Cate Cassin’s kill shot to double Benet’s lead, up 6-3.

After some more back and forth between both sides, WWS tries to go for another kill but the dig is made by Ava Ledebuhr, and Stasys finishes it off with a successful kill shot to give Benet another double lead up 14-7.

Now 22-11, another Tigers kill shot is stopped again, this time by Christine Pullen, that would be huge as seconds later, Ledebuhr keeps the play alive and Lynney Tarnow makes it 23-11 in favor of Benet.

The Redwings would wrap up set one as the Tigers’ serve goes out of bounds to give Benet the set victory.

Wheaton South opens the second in the lead

The tigers, however, come out ready for a fight in set two. Up 4-1 early, Cate Cassin is able to deliver a successful kill shot as the ball stays in bounds to give Wheaton South a 5-1 lead.

A few plays later with more action around the net, Asleson tries to send it over, but it’s immediately returned by Rebecca Belows as the tigers extend their lead, up 8-3.

Bellows wouldn’t be done yet, a couple of plays later she sets it up to Maddison Mlady who drills it home to put the Tigers up 10-6.

The kill shots keep being fired by the Tigers as Lauren Coyne gets one to drop, the Tigers now lead 17-9.

Wheaton South is trying to put things away just minutes later as Mlady gets another kill shot on Benet’s side to give the Tigers an eight-point, 21-13 lead.

Benet makes the eight-point comeback

Benet, however, is not done yet, now down 22-14, Ellie Stiernagle lobs it up for Tarnow who super smashes it to the ground, as the redwings stay alive down, 22-15.

More momentum is going towards Benet on the next play, as Aniya Warren sends it over to Ava Novak who delivers another blow to cut the lead to 22-16.

Following some more errors by the Tigers, Benet now trails just 22-21. Here we see Tarnow smack it off the hands of a Tiger defender and just like that, Benet erases the eight-point deficit, to tie it up at 22.

After some more back and forth, Benet would be up 24-23 needing this point to secure the win. Novak’s shot is tipped off blockers and drops to the court as Benet pulls off the set two comeback to win it 25-23.

Benet Academy girls volleyball picks up the straight-set victory for the eleventh straight game and will now take on Glenbard West in the sectional finals. The Hilltoppers are one of two teams to beat Benet this season.

