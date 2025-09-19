Benet Academy girls volleyball breezes past Geneva to start the Wheaton Classic

It’s another edition of the Wheaton Classic girls volleyball tournament, defending champion Benet Academy is ready to tip things off against Geneva. The Redwings come into this matchup after defeating Fenwick, not even 20 minutes before taking on the Vikings, who hope that fatigue can help the visitors pull the upset. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redwings get off to a scorching start at the serving line

Benet looks to start the first set hot as Ellie Stiernagle delivers back-to-back aces for the Redwings as they jump out to a quick 3-0 lead.

Claire Weathers looks to pick up where Stiernagle left off as she picks up scoring back-to-back points for the Redwings, forcing Geneva into an early timeout.

Following the timeout, Weathers earns back-to-back-to-back aces, setting the tone for the remainder of the first set with Benet dominating the service line.

Benet has set point as the two teams engage in a rally with the Vikings looking to stay alive; however, Redwing outside hitter Lynney Tarnow puts it over as Benet easily takes the first set 25-9.

Geneva starts the second set getting off to a quick 2-0 lead after the Redwings are unsuccessful on the return attempt as the kill hits the net.

Benet keeps the pressure on the Vikings

Benet quickly ties things up as Geneva looks for a kill attempt, but the Vikings are denied at the net by Sophia Youssef on the block as we’re tied up at two.

The Vikings and the Redwings exchange points until Benet gains some cushion within the scoreboard as Brooklynne Brass and Youssef deny the Vikings at the net.

On the next play, it’s Youssef with an aggressive kill, sparking the tone for the rest of the match as the Redwings jump out to a 12-6 lead in set two.

The Wings soar into the Wheaton Classic gold bracket

The Vikings have not given up hope just yet as they engage another rally with the Redwings, each team refuses to let up a point until Brass shuts the door with an aggressive kill, assisted by Stiernagle as Benet holds a sizable 16-6 lead.

Set and match point for the Redwings, and Maddie Bryant calls game with a well-placed ace for Benet as the Wings defeat Geneva in set two 25-14. Benet moves on to the gold bracket on Saturday.