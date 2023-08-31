Benet Academy girls volleyball closes second set strong to sweep Metea Valley

It’s early season volleyball action between two local powerhouses as Benet Academy girls volleyball welcomes Metea Valley into Alumni Gymnasium. The teams are looking to keep up their solid beginnings to the season, both coming in with just one loss. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redwings dominate the first set

Things start hot for Metea as they set up Kathryn Schuele for a play at the net that goes off Benet to start the Mustangs up 2 to 0.

Benet recovers quickly though and middle Lynney Tarnow delivers her first ferocious spike of the evening to make it 5-4 Redwings.

Benet now goes to work on defense. Ellie Stiernagle and Tarnow pair up for a block to stop the Metea onslaught and give Benet the nine-to-four lead.

Metea now showing off its own defense. Benet gets another great setup but Olivia Stewart rises for the block and immediate point to stop the Benet rally.

A few points later as Benet leads 18-8, Mustang outside hitter Maddie Hopkins delivers a punishing spike across the court to try and rally the visitors.

Benet refuses to let up in the first set though, sitting at 23-11, a nice one-handed setup from Libero Aniya Warren leads straight to Ava Novak on the outside who gets another kill for the Redwings, who take the first set 25-12.

Regrouping for the second set, the Mustangs get some early success with Maddie Hopkins’ kill to start 3-1.

The lead doesn’t last for long though as Benet receives and sets up Tarnow as the 6’5” sophomore ties set two at 5.

A high-powered offense of Benet meets the stone wall defense of Metea in this rally. Schuele puts Metea ahead 8-7 with her block.

Metea leads 13-11 looking to break things open but again Ava Novak scores on a spike from the outside.

The Mustangs get some momentum as Neha Rajamani and Camille Morrison combine to block Tarnow and take a 19-16 lead.

Benet Academy charge back to sweep Metea

Facing a change in momentum, Ellie Stiernagle keeps the ball alive and then on the next opportunity wins the point, slowing down the Mustang march.

On the next Benet serve, Tarnow keeps on providing for the Redwings as her kill puts Benet within one point.

The Benet rally does continue though, and Tarnow gets another opportunity to put Benet back in the lead at 20-19.

With Benet leading 21-20, Ava Ledebuhr comes up with a sprawling dig and that sets up Audrey Asleson for a spike, increasing the Benet lead to 2.

Facing match point, the Mustang serve goes into the net and Benet Academy girls volleyball takes the match in 2 sets, improving to 6-1 before they begin conference play at Carmel next Tuesday.

