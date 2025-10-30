Benet Academy girls volleyball handily knocks off West Chicago to open regional play

It’s time for some girls’ volleyball playoff action. West Aurora High School hosts the traveling 15-seeded West Chicago Wildcats and top-seeded Benet Academy Redwings. The ESCC Redwings come into the matchup with just two losses on the season, and only one since the end of August. The Wildcats defeated Bartlett in the regional quarterfinals to earn their spot in the semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet jumps all over the Wildcats in the opening set

The Redwings start fast as they jump off to a quick 6-0 run in the first set with points from Brooklynne Brass, Lynney Tarnow, and Sophia Chinetti forcing the Wildcats to take an early timeout.

Post timeout, the Redwings pick up where they left off as Ellie Stiernagle locates Tarnow for the kill, continuing the Redwing scoring run.

Chinetti and Brass pick up several more kills for Benet, setting the tone for the remainder of the set. But it would be Maddie Bryant to end a dominant first set victory as Benet takes it handily, 25-1.

The Wildcats start the second set off much stronger as Cassiella Koeune locates Molly Fehrenbach for the kill to tie things up at one.

The Redwings roll into the regional finals

Benet would be quick to respond as Stiernagle locates Brass for another Redwing kill.

Both teams would engage in another rally as they both refuse to let up a point; however, as the Redwings get possession, it fails to make it over the net, but the Wildcats still trail 11-3.

The Redwings would end up making quick work on the Wildcats as Benet denies West Chicago at the net on a Sophia Youssef block, taking the second set 25-8 in the regional semifinals. The Redwings move on to face the regional host, West Aurora, for the regional title on Thursday night.