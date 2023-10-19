Benet Academy girls volleyball sweeps Montini Catholic on Senior Night

The big heads are out, which means it’s Senior Night for Benet Academy girls volleyball as the Redwings honor their seniors before the regular season finale against Montini Catholic. The Lady Broncos would love to pull the upset before the postseason hits. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Ava Novak starts it off with stellar serving

The Senior Night fun starts with Ava Novak acing this possession to break an early 3-3 tie.

We are tied again, and the Wings get some help from libero Aniya Warren. The ball pinballs off the junior, but it goes on the other side to make it 7-6 Redwings.

The Lady Broncos keep their fight early in the first set. Ella Hermann sets up Sienna Skarda for the kill, and that cuts the deficit to 10-7.

Wild point for the Wings

You should buckle up for this possession right here. Montini sends it back and the ball goes flying in the air, but look at the save by Charlotte Torres to keep it alive. They are still hitting it around, and Benet finally gets a break with an aggressive kill by Gabby Stasys. It could not have happened without the dig by Torres, and it’s 12-7 Redwings.

Lady Broncos hang around

Montini is still hanging around. Isabel Everson gets a quick kill to keep her team within striking distance within 21-15.

Benet will not allow the game of catch-up as it’s set point with Benet up 24-17, and it is Stasys who gets her name called once again to get that extra point and secure a 25-17 set one win for the Redwings.

The Wings jump to big 7-2 lead in the second set and Valerie Sarros is in the right place at the right for a nice tap point.

Then a few possessions later Ella Reiser gets a chance for a kill and puts it right on the money to extend the team lead to 9-4.

Montini still has some fight despite being down. Francesca Lorenzo gets a much needed point for her team but the Broncos still trail by a good margin, down 13-5.

Benet just keeps responding to every swing. Christine Pullen sets up Novak for another kill, and that puts the Wings up by double digits.

Benet Academy locks up the Senior Night win over Montini

Match point for the Redwings and the Senior Night party is all finished with a block for Audrey Asleson and Valerie Sarros. Benet Academy takes care of Montini in straight sets to end the regular season and begins the journey back to state. The Redwings hold the 1 seed in the St. Charles North sectional and will be the host their own regional next week.

