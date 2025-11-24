Benet Academy hockey blows out St. Rita 9-2 in CCHL play

Boys hockey is back in action at 7 Bridges Ice Arena in Woodridge with the Redwings of Benet Academy and the Mustangs of St. Rita. The Mustangs are coming off a loss against Providence the previous night. After finishing as the Blackhawk Cup state tournament runner-up, the Redwings hope for another strong season in the Chicago Catholic Hockey League. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet gets out to a hot start

The first period is underway. Aiden Sharpe of Benet Academy gets the Redwings on the board early by sending the hockey puck towards the net and in for a goal.

About four minutes into the first, Joseph Ihde sprints his way with the puck towards the goal. Max Supanavongs of St. Rita attempts to stop the Redwing, but Ihde keeps the puck in place and sends it inside the net to extend the lead for Benet.

The Redwings continue to dominate with Owen Ryle skating from the corner towards the net as Ryle shoots past the defender for a 3-0 lead.

The Redwings turn the first period into a rout

Redwing Damian Chelios from behind the net scrambles with the puck, but he’s able to slot a shot in the net for another Benet goal as Benet continues to pour it on.

About 10 minutes remaining in the first, Owen Ryle is in action once more. Ryle skates towards the goal and hits the puck over Brendan Morgan’s shoulder and into the net for a 5-0 lead.

Joseph Ihde is behind the goal as he scrambles the puck from Mason Sinks of St. Rita. Ihde goes to the corner and rifles the puck into the twine for another goal. Ihde scores his second of the first period.

With seconds remaining in the first, Martynas Kirda shoots towards the net from the wall, but gets blocked by Dominic Adduci of St. Rita. However, Aidan Sharpe sneaks the puck past the goalie to enter the first intermission with a 7-0 advantage

Benet continues to roll in a blowout victory over St. Rita

The second period is underway with Benet’s Alexander Dentice making a quick shot towards goal, and he finds the net, continuing the rout with an 8-0 lead.

About seven minutes into the third period, St. Rita is looking to get on the board as Gavin Jedlicka shoots from the wall to Gutkowski and shoots for the goal, putting the Mustangs on the board for their first goal of the night.

Later on, Ethan Zerth has the hockey puck to himself. Zerth skates his way past the St. Rita defense and to the net for a goal. This brings the score 9-1. St. Rita goes on to score another goal towards the end of the game. But in the end, it’s Benet Academy taking home the comfortable win by the score of 9-2 over the Mustangs.