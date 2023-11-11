Benet Academy moves on to the girls volleyball state championship after a semifinal win over Willowbrook

The Benet Academy Redwings are back in the girls volleyball state series for the 9th time in school history. After a second place finish last season the Benet is hoping to return to the championship but have to get by Willowbrook in the 4A girls volleyball state semi. The Warriors make their first ever trip down state after a dominating super sectional win over Joliet West and holds a 39-1 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Early block party for the Redwings

5-3 Redwings in the first set but that lead increases because Gaby Stasys sends out an invitation to her block party.

Later on more blocks continue to happen and this time it is Ava Novak for Benet denying access to make it 12-6.

Willowbrook turns things around

Although the Warriors start to show some fight so they call up Hannah Kenny who gets a floater to land in her favor. They trail 13-9 and get use to hearing the name Hannah Kenney.

In the meantime, the Redwings keep doing their thing up by four and you can’t miss six foot five Lynney Tarnow who makes her kills look to easy.

The Warriors get aggressive late in the first set and what did I tell you? Here is Hannah Kenny with a kill and she cuts the Willowbrook deficit to 17-13.

However Benet is able to stretch lead, which now stands at 24-19. Lynney Tarnow concludes the first set with a kill and 25-19 set on victory for the Redwings.

In the second things remain the same for Benet despite a one-point score and Audrey Asleson hops in on the kill fun to keep the momentum.

Then Anya Warren serves and gets an Ace. It’s 16-7 Redwings their largest lead on the night as the red and black and sense another state championship appearance.

The Warriors will not let those first time jitters get to them so Anna Mariner draws up some blocks for herself to get Willowbrook back in it down 17-13.

Hannah Kenny and the game of runs

Let the game of runs and the Hannah Kenny show continue. She shows why she has over 230 kills on the season and this one is no exception. The Warriors trail 19-15.

They storm back to even it up at 23 and Hannah’s sister, Marquette commit Calli Kenny gives Willowbrook the lead with a kill. Both Kenny girls have now combined for 535 kills on the season.

Set two point coming up for Willowbrook so Benet tries to keep it alive and they can not keep the ball off the floor. The Warriors end the second set on an 11-4 run to win 26-24.

The keep that momentum at the start of the third set with a kill from Mariner that puts Willowbrook up 5-3.

Redwings take control in the third set

Then the Redwings get back to their regular scheduled dominance and Sophia Chinetti gets a nice kill to keep her team on the good side of the scoreboard up 10-7.

15-11 Benet and Redwings want some more kills and so does Gaby Stasys who spikes down a total of eight in the match.

Benet Academy is moving on to the girls volleyball state championship

Match point for Benet girls volleyball and the serve for Willowbrook does not get across and the Redwings survive the state semi final in three sets to punch their ticket to the championship, taking the final set 25-16. The Redwings will take on powerhouse Mother McAuley in the 4A championship, a rematch for the last seasons final.

