Benet Academy secures a second straight girls golf 2A regional title

The Golf regional round continues this time on the girls side as two of our area teams, Benet Academy and Naperville North, tee off at Bloomingdale Golf Club. Both teams qualified for sectionals last season and the Redwings also come in as defending regional champs.

Hole 3 has its own par theme

We start with Naperville North’s Alex Yaeger on hole three who gets a par and golfs an 86 hoping and is hoping that’s good enough for a sectional spot.

Up next is Audrey Simkus from Benet Academy, who also putts for par. Simkus goes on to a round of 84.

Par seems to be the theme on the third hole and Redwing Audrey Wake nearly flinches but her ball still goes in. Wake is second on the team with a strong round of 79.

Wheaton North’s Bridget Craig gets a good tee shot on hole six. After the solid swing, her ball lands not too far from the pin and goes one under with a birdie.

Georgia Riley for Naperville North is in a great position for par and she cashes in. Riley golfs an 84.

On the ninth hole, Jenna Shilts who verbally committed to Michigan early this month is showing excitement for the Big Ten with tee shots like this.

Oh so close

Here’s Craig who puts all her might on the tee off and the ball so close for a hole-in-one. A great tee shot by Craig results in her putting for bridie. She’s the top golfer on the day for the Falcons and second best individual on the round with a 74.

Redwings get so much more help this time from Kerrigan Reilly on hole 14. Her fairway shot does hit the higher grass at first but gets onto the green. Riley with a solid round of 85.

Still on the fourth and Huskie Addyson Ciganek is lined up for a long par but is on target with her attempt.

Three Huskies punch their ticket to sectionals

We’re not done with Ciganek yet. Here she gets a strong fairway shot on the 18th hole and her final score of 87 earns her, along with teammates Georgia Riley and Alex Yaeger qualify for sectionals after the team finishes in 5th place.

The Benet Academy Special

Then it’s the Benet putting show, birdie edition. Audrey Wake gets the bridie and golfs a 79 and then Shilts ends the round with a birdie and the top individual score at 70. That helps Benet Academy take home their second straight regional plaque after a team round of 318. St. Francis earns a team qualifying spot after finishing in second, with Wheaton North also advancing after finishing in third.

