Benet Academy senior Lenee Beaumont named 2023 Ms. Basketball of Illinois

After leading her team to a runner up finish at State this winter, Benet Academy senior guard Lenee Beaumont was named the 2023 Ms. Basketball of Illinois by the Chicago Tribune and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Beaumont averaged 19 points per game and 7 rebounds for the Redwings, who made it to the State championship game, before falling in double overtime to O’Fallon. The Indiana basketball commit scored 27 points in the game to lead the team. The senior also had the assist that led to the game-winning basket in the Supersectional victory over Kenwood.

Lenne Beaumont joins Kathleen Doyle as Benet Ms. Basketball winnters

Lenee Beaumont is the second Ms. Basketball of Illinois winner for Benet Academy. Kathleen Doyle earned the award in 2016 after leading the Redwings to back-to-back State championship victories. Doyle then went on to be an All-Conference performer at Iowa and was selected in the 2020 WNBA Draft.

A first team All-State selection, Beaumont was also named the 2023 Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year earlier this season.

The 2023 Mr. Basketball in Illinois was University of Iowa commit, Brock Harding from Moline, who defeated Benet Academy boys basketball in the State championship game.