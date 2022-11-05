For this Play of the Week, it’s the girls volleyball sectional final with Benet Academy showing its will to win. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

We’re at Plainfield North for the girls volleyball sectional final and a rematch of the 2018 final between Benet Academy and Naperville North. The Redwings won that in two sets and would love to get some revenge as they fell to the blue and orange in two sets earlier this season. For the Huskies, they’re looking for their first sectional title since 2004.

Naperville North sends it over, but look at Aniya Warren hustling over to track down the ball and keep the play alive. Eventually, that leads to Paige Lauterwasser looking to spike it, but it’s denied by Audrey Asleson to secure the point and they’re going crazy. What a wild sequence first from Warren’s great effort and capped off by Asleson turning away the kill attempt.

However, from the beginning it was a Redwings fest and it ends with a Krammer kill. Benet Academy is victorious in two sets and win the sectional title. They will take on O’Fallon in the supersectionals on Friday at Moline High School.

