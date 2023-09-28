Benet Academy with a strong outing leads to the boys golf 3A Regional Title

Boys golf regionals are here at Naperbrook Golf Course, hosted by Naperville Central. The Redhawks and the rest of our area teams join Plainfield East, Bolingbrook, and Romeoville. All nine are ready to tee for their lowest scores with sectionals next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy is showing they can golf with the big dogs

Benet Academy boys golf is back in 3A regional play and Charlie Davenport gets things going with a tee shot on the par 3 fourth hole that lands on the green, which results in him paring the hole.

His teammate Bill Tierney follows along with a nice tee shot for himself. Tierney also pars and golfs a strong round 76.

More Redwings with a strong showing on the 4th hole. This time it’s Nick Schroeder who pars and golfs a 79.

Naperville North Young Guns show off

Naperville North brings out the young guns as freshman Trevor Schmidt gets a nice shot from the sand that lands close to the hole, then another freshman Zach Zafar pars as well as Schmidt. Both Huskies, along with junior Will Nelson all qualify for sectionals as individuals.

Then there is Waubonsie Valley senior Salil Khanduja striking the ball like he has all season. He gets a nice shot to the green and goes on to par.

The par fun continues on the hole and it’s Vetri Anand as the lucky contestant. He golfs a 74, the lowest score of the day for Neuqua Valley.

Emerson Zheng from Neuqua hops on the fun with a good lag putt that comes close to the cup, but that doesn’t bother his round of 75.

On hole 10, Joe Cerney for Naperville Central chips his ball onto the green and takes a good roll. Cerney golfs a 78.

There is his partner in crime Matt Sims whose fairway shot lands spot on the green. Sims goes on for a round of 75, the best score of the day for the Redhawks.

Ryan Watson from Neuqua Valley is looking for a strong in regional and this par helps him to a solid round of 77.

On the 11th hole, Chris Wagner from Waubonsie lines up for a birdie put and it’s perfect. His one-under attempt helps him to his best score of the season at 74.

Teams get busy on hole 12

Staying on that hole and here is Plainfield East’s top golfer in Griffin Mailhoit who pars and scores a 77.

To the twelfth hole and Arjun Iyengar helps out the Warriors with tee shot like this. Iyengar walks away also with a 77. Waubonsie Valley finishes in second place as a team and will advance to sectionals. Adam Torreon with an impressive round for the green and gold as well.

Charlie Davenport keeps up his intense day as this par keeps his round of 69 right on the money which is the second-best individual score on the day.

Parth Vora is lined up a little far back but with this chip that takes a super long role the ball goes in for the bridie. That’s one way to golf a 77 and he points to our camera guy for fun. The Wildcats are all moving on to sectionals as a team after finishing third.

Freshman Ryan Kong from Naperville Central also hops in the birdie fun and he sinks it. Kong, Joe Cerney, and Matt Sims all qualify for sectionals as individuals.

Benet continues its strong showing back in 3A and Finn Reilly comes oh so close to the pin. Not to worry because Reilly still putts his way to a great round of 74. That’s the third-best score for Benet behind Davenport and Luke Donovan.

Metea Valley gets three individuals moving on to sectionals as well and Charlie Flaherty is one of them after golfing a 78 who finishes strong on hole 18. Kyle Bucher and Armaan Shah are the other two Mustangs moving on.

Khanduja ends his day with a par and as the top golfer on the day, taking home the individual medal with a 68, one stroke ahead of Davenport. The team championship is awarded to Benet Academy, taking the boys golf regional title by four strokes. Up next is sectionals at Whitetail Ridge.

