Benet boys lacrosse run over The Valley in sectional quarterfinals

We are at Naperville North for the St. Rita boy's lacrosse sectional. The first seeded Benet Academy takes on ninth seeded The Valley co-op in the sectional quarterfinals.

Red and White with a quick start in the first

Starting the game not even a minute in with Erik Lorenzl fighting his way in front of the crease taking a shot on goal opening the scoring for Benet.

15 seconds later and it’s Tommy Bartenhagen’s turn in a prime position catapulting the ball into the net. Benet takes an early 2-0 lead.

The Valley responds with a goal of their own as Alex Wohlfahrt finds Brock Culberson out in front who goes bar down cutting the Benet lead in half.

Benet finishes the quarter on the front foot. Charlie O’Grady runs past two Valley defenders finding the back of the net. 4-1 Benet after the first quarter.

Benet scores eight unanswered in the second quarter

Benet picks up right where they left off, Tommy Bartenhagen passes out in front to Grant Randolph and the freshman isn’t going to miss from there.

A couple of goals later and Benet is up 10-1. Randolph’s shot is saved by Ethan Delby but the rebound is picked up and scored by Erik Lorenzl extending the lead to 10.

The Redwings aren’t slowing down. Ishan Dixit finds Tommy Bartenhagen wide open as the sophomore scores Benet’s eighth goal in a row. The red and white go into halftime with a 13-2 lead.

The Redwings take care of business in the second half

The Valley starts the second half with the ball. Kale Bergante flips the ball to himself flinging the ball on net scoring.

It’s all Benet the rest of the third quarter. Thomas Tierney finds Patrick Carr who joins in on the scoring. The Redwings score four unanswered in the third to extend the lead to 17-3 going into the final frame.

The Valley shows some signs of life in the fourth as Trent Selby fights his way in front of the net scoring on the jump shot. That would be Selby’s third goal of the quarter.

Finishing off the game for Benet is Joseph Plummer who bullies his way through a crowd for the easy finish.

Benet Academy dominates the game as they take down The Valley by a score of 19-6. The Redwings will play Naperville North in the sectional semifinals.

