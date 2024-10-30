Benet Boys Soccer defeats Rockford Boylan for second straight playoff win on penalties

It’s a class 2A showdown in the Sectional Semifinals, Benet Academy soccer and Rockford Boylan meet up with a trip to the Sectional Championship on the line. The Redwings enter as the two seed with a record of 14-4-3 after defeating Timothy Christian on penalty kicks to win the regional. Rockford Boylan enters as the top seed with an 18-3-1 record winning the Regional Final against Burlington Central 4-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Academy and Rockford Boylan both can’t find the back of the net in regulation

After a defensive and scoreless opening half, we take you five minutes into the second. Rockford Boylan’s Reese Schlichting stops on a dime and shoots, but Benet goalie, Patrick Stasch, gets a hand on it! He sends it out of bounds to keep the game scoreless.

Moments later, the Titans attempt a free kick. Schlichting sends in the cross to Titan Gabe Moore, but he heads one over the crossbar. The score remains 0-0 with 32 minutes left in the half.

Later on in the half, both teams are not letting up on their intensity. After the inbound, Redwing Brendan Bergnach finds teammate Sergio Polanco who is racing the Titan defender, but Rockford Boylan goalie, Stefan Effler steps in front to deny a chance.

Approaching the final 10 minutes of the half, Titan, Tyler Anderson crosses one to Skylar Sowell. His first shot is blocked, but the second time it’s saved by the toe of Stasch! The great save keeps this one scoreless as we head into overtime.

Stasch says no in goal and the IHSA Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal heads to penalty kicks

Halfway through the first overtime period, Schlichting slots the ball to Titan, Alvin Hernandez, who curves his shot to the right corner but is denied by Stasch with the flying save! Two overtimes are not enough to break the tie as we head to penalty kicks.

Benet’s Polanco is at the spot for the first penalty kick. He stays calm and starts the PKS strong for Benet.

Schlichting is the first man up for Rockford Boylan. The Titan gets denied by Stasch as the Redwing keeper punches it away!

Looking to go up by two, Redwing Jack Kuelthau approaches the spot and sends one down the middle for the goal.

Hernandez, the Titan Junior Midfielder, is looking to get on the board. He places one perfectly into the bottom right corner to give Boylan a much-needed penalty.

Mathew Donaghey now lines up for the pen. The Redwing hits one with power and is out of reach of the goalie to keep the pressure on.

Luis Rojas is up for the Titans. Rojas sneaks it past Stasch by an inch in the bottom left corner to cut the Redwing lead 3-2.

Benet Academy boys soccer defeats Rockford Boylan 5-3 in penalties

Senior Midfielder Teddy Nawrocki approaches for the Redwing attempt. Nawrocki is denied by Effler who reacts perfectly to help get the Titans back in it.

For the eighth penalty kick, Pedro Perez is up for the Titans. Perez hits the shot in the perfect spot tying penalties at 3 each.

Redwing Jack Wesley lines up for his penalty kick. Wesley puts power behind his kick as he sneaks it past Effler to retake the lead at 4-3.

Tyler Anderson is up for the Titan penalty kick needing a goal to stay alive. With his approach, Anderson finds the back of the net.

Benet’s Mateo Picha approaches the mark as he hits a fast, low shot that finds the back of the net. The Redwings lead in penalties 5-4.

With the game on the line, Rockford Boylan’s Adam Flores is up for the penalty kick. The kick goes above the crossbar and it’s jubilation for the Redwings and heartbreak for the Titans. Benet wins the Sectional Semifinal after a second straight penalty kick victory. The Redwings will take on Wheaton Academy in the Sectional Championship on November 1st.