Benet boys soccer starts season with close win over Waubonsie

The first regular-season matchup between Benet Academy and Waubonsie Valley was a close match from beginning to end. This time, it was the Redwings who pulled through with a narrow 1-0 victory.

A brand-new boys’ soccer season kicks off as the Waubonsee Valley Warriors hit the road to Lisle and take on the Benet Academy Redwings. The Warriors are looking to improve their 8-9-4 record from last year, while Benet is looking for another successful season on top of the East Suburban Catholic Conference. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Zmrhal puts Benet on the board

Early in the first half, Benet applies pressure off a turnover. John VanWiggeren strikes the ball just left of the net.

Minutes later, Benet has another scoring opportunity. But it’s Emmanuel Perea heading the ball away. Great defense keeps the game tied.

After this screamer from Gray Zmrhal rockets in, Benet goes up 1-0 with their fans pumped up.

Shortly after, Waubonsie goes on the attack. Rihaan Gupta fires a shot from midfield, but the ball goes wide off a header.

In one of the best saves of the game, Jack Wesley sends a midfield shot on goal, but Nolan Watts is there to block the score. At the end of the first half, it’s a 1-0 game.

Benet Academy finishes with the victory

The second half starts with the Warriors setting the tone. This shot attempt from Lucas Garcia can’t connect in front.

But the opportunities continue for the green and gold. Off the foot of Gavin Byrne, the attempt is saved by Ryan Russell.

Now late into the second half, the Warriors get one last chance to tie it up. Yasser Gomez strikes the corner kick to Evan Wojtowich, whose shot sails just north of the crossbar.

With time expiring, Benet holds on to win the season opener over Waubonsie, 1-0.

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