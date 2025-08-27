Benet Boys Soccer wins with a late penalty against Waubonsie Valley

We have a non-conference matchup featuring Benet Academy boys soccer and the host Waubonsie Valley Warriors to open the 2025 season. The Redwings ended last season strong, finishing second in the ESCC with a 7-1 record, while the Warriors finished third in DVC with a 3-2 record. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Boys Soccer hosts Benet Academy to open the 2025 season with a scoreless first half

The Redwings and the Warriors both refuse to let up a goal within the first 10 minutes of play until Redwing Sergio Polanco attempts a shot, but Warrior goalie Sebastian Herrera saves it, his first of many on the night.

Benet continues to press the offensive attack in Warrior territory as Ruslan Holubec takes a shot on Herrera, who comes up with another save as we remain scoreless with 25 minutes left in the first half.

Waubonsie Valley gets an opportunity to score with a free kick as Matthew Rodriguez crosses it to the goalie box and connects with Rihaan Gupta, who scores but is called offside. Still tied up at zero with 15 minutes remaining.

Herrera looks to set up the Warriors for a goal as he finds Kori Nimako-Boateng for the header, but Redwing goalie Matt Beaudoin is there for the save.

The Warriors don’t let Beaudoin’s goalkeeping stop them from attacking as Gupta attempts another shot before the half, but it’s off the mark as we’re tied with zeroes at the break.

Redwings and Warriors generate chances to open the second half

The second half continues the fight, with both teams refusing to let up a goal. The Redwings take multiple shots on Herrera and the Warrior defense, but the Warriors clear the ball out of their territory. Good defense from Waubonsie.

Warrior Einer Amezola works the Redwing defense before he gives it up to Yasser Gomez, who takes a shot attempt, but it’s off as we remain tied at zero with 25 minutes left in the second half.

The Warriors continue to press the advantage as time dwindles. Gupta crosses it to the goalie box, where teammate Cole Ondrejcak attempts to score, but Beaudoin comes up with a massive save. Less than 8 minutes to go.

Benet Academy scores with under 15 seconds to defeat Waubonsie Valley

Less than 15 seconds of play and the Redwings look to score. However, it’s the Warriors who get called on a handball penalty, putting the Redwings in prime position to score their first goal of the night!

Polanco against Herrera, Polanco strikes and scores to win the season opener 1-0 for the Redwings. Benet Academy boys soccer hosts West Chicago on Thursday for their home opener, and Waubonsie Valley is on the road Thursday, taking on Marmion.