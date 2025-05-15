Benet boys volleyball takes down Neuqua in a dramatic third set

Benet Academy Boys Volleyball travels to Neuqua Valley for a late-season non-conference matchup. Both teams enter on a six-game winning streak, with Neuqua last defeating Metea Valley, and Benet took care of Notre Dame earlier in the week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A back-and-forth first set sees the Wildcats pull away near the end

Early in the first set, Neuqua leads 4-3. Jimmy O’Neal rises up and smacks one across the court to extend the lead to 5-3.

Benet’s Jacob Olejnik steps up to serve—and delivers an ace! The Redwings cut the deficit to just one.

Not to be outdone, Neuqua’s Dhruva Jasti responds with an ace of his own!

It’s 14-10 Neuqua, but Benet keeps fighting. Aris Maurukas hammers a cannon shot to bring the Redwings within three.

Neuqua keeps the momentum going as Vishwak Naramreddy elevates for the kill.

Benet gets a point back thanks to a team block from Matt Swiatkowski and Vincent Cabay, stuffing an attack at the net.

Later, Benet’s Joseph Torrico serves, but Jasti makes a smooth pass to Chase Marston, who spikes it down for Neuqua.

Reed Hefley earns an ace for Benet after a tough serve deflects off a Wildcat.

At set point, it’s Jimmy O’Neal who finishes it off for Neuqua with a kill to take the first set 25-21.

Benet responds in the second set

In the second, Benet comes out strong. Matt Swiatkowski delivers a big kill to give the Redwings a 7-4 lead.

Neuqua answers with a double block from O’Neal and Marston.

But Aris Maurukas counters with a solo block on Cullen to keep Benet ahead.

The Wildcats try to close the gap—Naramreddy flies in with a powerful kill, cutting it to a five-point game.

Benet keeps pushing. Olejnik smashes a kill, then Swiatkowski and Hefley team up for another strong block.

Set point now—Benet scrambles to keep it alive, and Hefley puts it away with the kill. The Redwings take set two 25-17. We’re going to a third!

Benet boys volleyball wins a thrilling third set 27-25 against Neuqua Valley

Tied at 1 in the third, Chase Marston gives Neuqua the edge with a kill.

Benet down two—Quinn Robinson jumps in with a kill to keep them close.

Later, Noah Cullen surprises the Redwings with a missile of a kill to fire up the Wildcats.

Tied at nine, and it’s Naramreddy again who makes it 10-9 with a powerful swing.

Benet’s Juan Betancourt steps up—and drops in an ace to even the match once again.

It’s 14-13 Benet when Jacob Olejnik rises for a clutch kill—make it 15-13 Redwings!

Joseph Torrico adds another ace to keep the pressure on.

Benet leads 26-25. Neuqua tries to force another rally, but the block from Shane Walsh and Reed Hefley ends it! Benet Academy wins the third set 27-25 and takes the match in a thrilling three-set battle over Neuqua Valley!