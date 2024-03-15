Benet girls lacrosse rolls through Naperville North in 2024 Season Opener

Benet Academy girls lacrosse and Naperville North open the 2024 season on Wednesday night. The Redwings return multiple starters from last year’s sectional finalist squad. The Huskies look to get their season off to a good start vs the Redwings. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet girls lacrosse starts 2024 with an early 4-0 lead

The game starts with Notre Dame recruit Shannon Earley getting past a defender and scoring with ease just one minute in.

The Redwings are still on the attack as Madeleine Trapp works from behind the net and gets crafty to go up 3-0.

Benet continues their great offense as Trapp finds Claire O’Brien right in front of the goal who makes it 4-0 Redwings in the first quarter.

Mackenzie Wattles provides a spark to Naperville North

The Huskies’ offense gets going as Mackenzie Wattles finds Carly Bajusz in the middle of the field who turns and fires its past Benet’s defense to get on the board.

Wattles passed it the first time, but she takes it herself to score for the Huskies, they trail 5-2.

Later in the game, Benet takes control as Gigi Kurelko steps in and goes over the shoulder, behind the back for an impressive goal. Redwings go up 8-2.

In the second half, Benet’s Peyton O’Neil finds Earley for a quick pass and shot to put Benet up by double digits.

Everything working well for Benet lacrosse to open the 2024 season

The Redwings look to defend a Huskie break as it’s Madeline Jensen in goal who stops the point-blank shot.

Offense just comes easy to the Redwings as Dagny Tombaugh finds Kurelko who scores off another acrobatic shot to extend the lead. The Redwings go on to win 18-4 and start the season off with a win.