Benet hockey dominates the third period to take down Saint Viator

Blackhawk cup action continues at Seven Bridges. Benet Academy hockey opens up their tournament against Saint Viator 2 as both teams look to advance to round three. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Benet scores twice in quick succession

Starting the game seven minutes in with Saint Viator on a counterattack. Giovanni Di Pinto passes back door to Nikita Yakubyak but sliding to his left is William Janus making the save.

Benet’s turn on offense. Ethan Heller drops the puck back to Cole Rosenthal who snipes one bar down giving Benet the opening goal.

Just a minute later the Lions throw the puck away to Zandis Hoover who finds Jeremy DeWilkins and the junior does the rest finding the back of the net. Redwings up 2-0 after the first period.

Lions respond with a goal in the second period

Saint Viator starts the second period on a power play. Sebastian Pachocha gets the puck in the left-hand circle and from a tight angle his shot beats Janus. A power-play goal cuts the Redwings lead in half.

Benet looking for an instant response. Zandis Hoover finds a breaking Anthony Pacheco who’s in on the breakaway but he gets taken down resulting in a penalty shot

On the penalty shot Pacheco skates in and stick handles past the goalie but the senior loses control of the puck at the last second.

A dominate third period sees Benet score four

Into the third period now as Cole Rosenthal passes to a wide-open Anthony Pacheco who gets his revenge putting Benet up by two.

Nine minutes to go and Benet is on a power play. The shot from the point deflects out in front to Jeremy DeWilkins who’s first shot is saved but his second attempt deflects into the back of the net extending the Redwing’s lead.

Two minutes later and the wings are still attacking. Anthony Pacheco strips the puck passing to Cole Rosenthal who finds Ethan Heller down low for the finish. Benet cruising now up 5-1.

Redwings not slowing down. This time it’s Cade Rosenthal with a stretch pass to Thomas Dusek as the sophomore tacks on another goal.

A dominate third period from Benet helps the Redwings take down Saint Viator 2 by a score of 6-1. Benet moves on in the Blackhawk Cup and will play Glenbrook North in the next round.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!