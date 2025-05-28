Benet sweeps Oswego East in the Boys Volleyball Regional Semis for 10th straight win

3-seed Benet Academy takes on 19-seed Oswego East in the IHSA Boys Volleyball Regional Semifinals. The Redwings are red hot—winners of ten straight matches since April 29, including a straight-set win over Willowbrook in the quarterfinals. The winner of this match moves on to face Oswego in the Regional Final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet opens the IHSA Regional Semi with a strong first set against Oswego East boys volleyball

Early in the opening set, Benet takes a slim lead. Jacob Olejnik sets it up for Vincent Cabay, who finds open court for the point. The Redwings stretch their lead to 12-7.

Moments later, Reed Hefley takes over the setting duties, placing it perfectly for Matt Swiatkowski, who drills the kill. Benet now leads 17-10.

The Redwings keep the pressure on. Aris Maurukas and Swiatkowski team up for the block against Tyler Vlcek. The ball bounces back to Maurukas, and Oswego East can’t return it. Benet surges ahead 21-10 and goes on to take the first set comfortably, 25-13.

Redwings easily get past Oswego East in the IHSA Regional Semifinals

Early in set two, the Panthers respond. Max Coleman sets up Xander Horst, who places the ball just inside the back line. Oswego East grabs a 4-3 lead.

But Benet quickly regains momentum. Jacob Olejnik steps back to serve and sends a rocket over the net. The Panthers can’t handle it — an ace for Olejnik makes it 7-6 Benet.

Later in the set, Oswego East goes back to Horst for another kill attempt, but Maurukas is ready. He blocks the shot cleanly and earns another point for the Redwings. It’s now 18-13 Benet.

Benet nears the finish line with Ryan Pecak serving. Oswego East builds a strong attack, but Frankie Betancourt comes up with a clutch dig. Olejnik finishes the play to bring Benet within two points of victory.

Match point for the Redwings — Hefley delivers the set to Swiatkowski, who rises and fires. The Panthers get a piece of it, but the ball deflects out of bounds. That seals the deal.

Benet takes the second set 25-14, winning in straight sets. The Redwings advance to the Regional Final, where they’ll take on Oswego on Thursday.