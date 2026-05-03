Big first half propels Naperville North girls lacrosse past Neuqua

It’s time to return to Neuqua Valley for girls lacrosse, where the Wildcats enter another DVC match against the Huskies of Naperville North, with both teams looking to wrap up the conference regular season with a win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies are off to a 1-0 start in the first quarter. Merian Giese adds to the total by throwing the ball down and bouncing it inside the net for a 2-0 lead.

Addison Tedrow has the ball in hand. She runs around the net and finds Kaylie Gilmartin, who puts home the goal, getting the Wildcats on the board.

With three minutes left in the first, Huskie Nola DeVerdier passes to Giese. Giese struggles to get through the Wildcats, but finds the open spot in the net for the Huskies’ goal.

Kaylie Gilmartin hits a milestone for the Wildcats

Neuqua has a penalty attempt with the first quarter winding down. Kaylie Gilmartin goes for the goal and puts the ball inside the net for Gilmartin’s 100th varsity goal.

The second quarter is underway with Merian Giese passing to Bridget Battaglia, who catapults the ball into the goal, putting the Huskies back in front.

Giese has the ball once more. She throws a shot past the defense and adds another goal, increasing the Huskie lead.

Neuqua Valley’s Darby Warriner is on the run with the ball; she throws it down low and gets a much-needed goal to help the Cats keep pace.

Bridget Battaglia joins the 100-goal club

With a couple of minutes remaining in the half, Gracie Weidman passes to Bridget Battaglia. The Huskie picks up the speed and swings down low for another North goal.

Battaglia is not done yet; she attempts the penalty goal, and she succeeds, putting her on the board for the 100th varsity goal for Naperville North. A night of milestones as the Huskies go into halftime leading 10-4.

The third quarter starts with Tessa Wattles passing to Clara Martel. Martel wiggles her way through the defense and puts the ball in the net for a Huskie goal.

Gilmartin has the ball in hand, she quickly finds Addison Tedrow running right next to the net, and Tedrow snipes the ball through for a goal. The Wildcats still trail by six.

Here’s some Huskie teamwork. Michelle Lee passes to North’s Azariah Morris. Morris scoops the ball, giving it to Merian Giese, who picks up speed before tossing another goal into the net as the Huskies lead 13-7.

With the evening sun shining on the field, Clara Martel passed to Gracie Weidman, who whips the ball to the net, a shining moment for a Huskie goal.

A huge second half lets the Huskies pull away

Bridget Battaglia looks for the goal once more. She throws the ball to the net, hits the post, and bounces into Riley Wattles, who fires the ball back inside the net for a goal.

Going to the 4th quarter, Wildcat Aubrey Frank holds onto the ball and finds Vivien Ludwig with the pass. Ludwig throws a shot past the North goalie for a Wildcat point.

Putting the game out of reach, Battaglia finds Rachel Williamson, who adds an exclamation point. Neuqua Valley goes on to score another later in the 4th, but it’s the Huskies coming home with a 17-8 win over Neuqua Valley, finishing the DVC schedule with a perfect record.