Bolingbrook boys basketball takes down Naperville Central in the regional semis

It’s the regional semifinals where the Naperville Central Redhawks take on the Bolingbrook Raiders at Oswego High School. Bolingbrook is coming in with an air of confidence tonight as they look to continue their hot streak and keep on pushing through this playoff season. Naperville Central comes in after a big come-from-behind victory over Plainfield North in the quarterfinals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks stay close in the opening minutes

Bolingbrook starts off this high-octane match strong with a three-pointer delivered by star sophomore Brady Pettigrew. He lays down the foundation for this intense matchup.

Liam Lau gets a pass from Tj Hillman and gets around the defense to sink the three for the Redhawks, who look to stay close to the number three seed in the sectional.

The Redhawks look to score here from outside the arc once again as Ty Hughes attempts to drain the three, but Evan Maciaga gains control of the rebound and gets the putback plus the foul for Naperville Central.

The Raiders set themselves up for a basket as Pettigrew takes control of the ball and runs in for a layup, continuing to show his dominance out on the court and rounding out a high-scoring first quarter with a score of 27-17 in favor of Bolingbrook.

The Raiders get the offense clicking

The Raiders are still going strong in the second quarter. Senior Jeremy McCullum gets the ball and runs it in for the layup, continuing to apply the pressure on the Redhawks.

The Raiders keep the pressure on. Thanks to good ball movement, Trey Brost takes a shot from beyond the arc and drains the three as the Raiders build the lead.

The Redhawks attempt a look from three but just miss the mark. Hughes is able to get control and the second chance putback, but the deficit has grown to 54-28 at halftime.

Liam Lau yet again shows his skills on the court as he gains control of the ball and runs in for another bucket, and continues the fight for the Redhawks.

Jeremy McCullum steals from the Redhawks to start the second half and passes over to TJ Williams, who gets the layup as the Raiders are ready to put the game away.

The Redhawks’ Tj Hillman gains control of the ball and charges his way through and shoots his shot from inside the paint as the talented senior is not ready to see his career at Central come to a close without a fight.

Bolingbrook rolls past the Redhawks into the regional finals

However, the Raiders continue to show dominance as the ball explodes from Mason Williams over to TJ Williams, who attacks the rim for a slam dunk.

Marlon Williams displays his skills as he runs in a jump shot from the other end of the court and completely breaks down the Redhawks defense, as Bolingbrook continues to keep Central at arm’s length.

Hillman looks to go in for another two points, but passes the ball over to Mitchell Mares, who secures the basket. But it would not be enough. Bolingbrook eliminates Naperville Central and rolls into the regional championship game against Plainfield East.