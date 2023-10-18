Bolingbrook boys soccer records a clean sheet against Waubonsie in the regional semi’s

Boys Soccer postseason action is here, as Bolingbrook High School hosts the regional matchups, with the Waubonsie Valley Warriors traveling to take on the Raiders. Both teams ended the regular season on a sour note and are looking to make up for it with a win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Warrior keeper Abrahm Tiburcio stands tall

Early in the game, Bolingbrook gets a corner kick, which is initially shut down by Waubonsie. On the next cross, Warriors goalkeeper Abrahm Tiburcio leaps up to grab the ball and keep the game scoreless.

A few minutes later, the Raiders are advancing in the final third, but the opportunity is once again thwarted by Tiburcio as the Warrior defense holds strong.

Bolingbrook boys soccer can’t convert before the half

When Tiburcio wasn’t making saves, the Raiders were missing key opportunities. Cole Ondrejcak’s pass is intercepted by Daniel Balas, who weaves his way through Waubonsie’s defenders before his shot is just off the mark.

Right before the half, Carlos Gutierrez centers up an opportunity, but Aiden Montes’s bicycle kick is once again saved by Tiburcio to keep the game scoreless at the half.

Raiders score and record a shutout

The second half, however, was different for the Raiders. On a corner kick, Jesus Velasquez heads the ball to Aaron Palacios-Chaves, who taps it in to give Bolingbrook the first goal of the game.

The Raiders have another opportunity to score as Montes comes up with some good dribbles to get Tiburcio off his line. Warrior, Jonah Greifenkamp steps in to fill for Turburcio and he clears the ball away to keep it 1-0.

The Warriors would have an opportunity to tie things up late in the game, as Erick Maravillo’s free kick is sent into a dangerous position, but the headed shot is just off the mark.

The Raiders provided much of the attack in the game and pick up the 1-0 win over Waubonsie. Bolingbrook will face Naperville Central in the regional finals.

