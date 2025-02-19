Bolingbrook girls basketball soars past Metea in the IHSA Regional Semis

Bolingbrook girls basketball travels to IHSA Regional hosts, Metea Valley, in a regional semifinal. The Raiders come in with an impressive 15-1 record in conference play and an overall record of 19-10. Metea comes in at 8-21 and looks to avenge their 43-35 loss to DeKalb. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Bolingbrook girls basketball goes on a 9-1 run to lead Metea 19-5

Amya Simmons gets the night started for the Raiders with a nice spinning layup off the glass to give Bolingbrook an early 2-0 advantage.

Jon’Niyah Akins makes a nice move inside as she drives and finishes at the basket doubling boiling brooks lead to 4 to 0.

Skylar Wakefield gets the long pass in the paint and bounces it off the glass to extend the lead to 6-0.

Annie Burk gets Matea Valley on the board with a nice floater off the glass. It’s now 6-2.

Arainna Hammons pulls up from mid-range and hits a nice shot for Metea. Their deficit shrinks to 10-4.

Bolingbrook’s Simmons gets the ball on the fastbreak and takes it all the way home for a nice finish. The Raiders go on a 9-1 run to lead 19-5.

Metea answers but Jackson connects on three trey-balls from the corner for Bolingbrook

After some nice ball movement from the Raiders, Airyel Jackson finds herself open in the corner and she nails the triple. It’s 22-7 Raiders in the opening minute of the second.

Metea answers with an inbound pass that leads to a silky smooth shot from Hammons.

But yet again, the Raiders answer with Jackson in the corner! She nails the three to make it 25-9.

And if it ain’t broke don’t fix it, Jackson hits again for her third straight three from that corner. Bolingbrook leads by 20 at the half.

Bolingbrook moves on to the IHSA Girls Basketball Regional Final against Yorkville

Payton Giannone helps the Mustangs regain some momentum as her third-quarter drive and layup makes it a 33-14 contest.

Keeping with the trend of momentum, Annie Burk adds two more on a long pass from her Giannone on the fastbreak.

And Metea isn’t done fighting as Sydney Quival hits a triple to shrink the Raider lead. It’s 33-19 late in the third.

Jackson has something to say about that Mustang comeback. You guessed it, she sinks another triple, as Bolingbrook is up 41-19 now in the fourth.

Giannone runs nearly the entire length of the court and weaves her way past the Raiders defense. She scores off the nice move down low.

Jia Patel scores late for the Mustangs on a nice mid-range floater, but it’s too little too late as the Raiders take win the contest 53-35. They move on to face Yorkville in the Regional Final on Friday night.