Boys Basketball Benet Academy vs. St. Viator 11.29.22

The Basketball season is underway for Benet Academy as they face St.Viator at home for their first home game of the season. The Lions come in looking for a win after losing their last two games, while the Redwings seek to remain undefeated after winning their season’s first tournament. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter – Benet Academy and St.Viator off to a competitive start

The game gets off to a quick start. First, Brayden Fagbemi finds Brady Kunka in the paint to start the scoring. Then, St. Viator’s Mitch Humphrey makes a three-pointer to put the Lions on the board.

Benet Parker Sulaver got going early, receiving the ball with a defender on his back. He finishes strong, earning the and one.

The Redwings stay on the attack. After Kunka rebounds a contested layup, he kicks it out to Andy Nash for three, increasing Benet’s early lead.

St.Viator is looking to get points on the board. Henry Marshall off the inbound pass finds Ryan Camblin. His layup off the glass keeps the Lions in the game. Benet lead 12-8 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter – Benet Academy asserts their dominance over St.Viator

The Redwings find their scoring touch in the second. Nash, on the perimeter, makes the cross-court pass to Nikola Abusara, who swishes the corner three.

Benet Academy turns offense into defense as Sulaver claims the rebound and finds Abusara quickly in transition. He finishes emphatically with the slam dunk and extends the Redwings’ lead to 21-11.

The whole Redwings cast is playing their role. Patrick Walsh comes off the bench and makes an immediate impact hitting nothing but net from behind the arc.

Walsh wasn’t finished; he intercepted a pass taking it coast to coast and finished through contact for the and 1. Benet took the momentum into halftime leading 34-15.

Third Quarter – The Redwings keep soaring over the lions

Benet started the third quarter as they ended the second by dominating in the paint. Fagbemi finds Kuska, and he goes up and earns the and one basket. Benet extend their lead 53-29.

Fourth Quarter – The basketball gets passed around by Benet Academy players

The Redwings continued to knock down shots from deep as Sam Driscoll hit nails the three-pointer off the dribble.

The Redwings again capitalize off turnovers as Luke Bremner gets the steal. He finds Jason Garcia, who drains it from behind the arc.

Aidan Pusatera then puts the icing on the cake for Benet as he scores from downtown.

Benet cruised to a dominant victory and remained undefeated as they competed in the Chicago Classic on Friday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!