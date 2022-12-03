Boys Basketball Naperville North vs. Neuqua Valley 12.02.22

Neuqua Valley boys basketball takes on Naperville North at home where the Wildcats pull away for the 17-point victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s another Wildcat-Huskie showdown on the hardwood, but this time with the boys at Neuqua Valley High School. Both teams look for a big early season conference victory and the Neuqua students have showed up to support their team.

First Quarter

Neuqua Valley boys basketball with possession. Bryan Thomas dribbles towards the arc and drops it off to John Bieber who corrals it and lays it in to put them up 5-2.

Colin Gerrity fakes a pass and then swings it over to Chris Srbinov who buries the 3-pointer. Wildcats lead by eight at the end of the first.

Second Quarter

To the second quarter where Luke Williams passes to Bryce Welch who finds Cole Arl and his corner three finds the bottom of the net. That cuts the deficit to 14-9.

Later on, Jack Kallstrand gives it up to Welch. He then jab steps and drives for the nice finish in the lane. A big quarter for the Huskies helps cut the lead to 19-16 at the half.

Third Quarter

In the second half, the Wildcats start to turn it on, specifically Luke Kinkade who splits through the defenders and puts in the bucket. Pretty play by the junior guard.

And he wasn’t done. He takes away the Luke Williams pass and then a beautiful dime that hits Srbinov in stride to lay it in. Neuqua up 31-20 late in the third.

However, the Huskies are hanging around. Williams gets past Nick Lendino and gets all the way to the cup for a sweet finish. They still have work to do, though, down 38-25 after three.

Fourth Quarter

In the fourth, Bryan Thomas goes up the court then finds Sebastian Grimes in the corner and he sinks the trey to put them up 14.

Although, North comes back later to make it a single-digit deficit. After Bryce Welch gets the steal in the back court, he gets it back from Williams, sizes up his defender, and hits a big triple. That makes it just a five-point game with under two minutes left.

But ultimately, Neuqua is able to preserve the game as Lendino bounces it to Chris Srbinov who makes a miraculous shot behind his head for a much-needed and one. The Wildcats pull away for the 17-point victory over the Huskies as both Neuqua boys and girls basketball teams pick up big wins over North in straight days.

