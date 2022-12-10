Boys Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs. Metea Valley 12.09.22

Metea Valley boys basketball takes on Waubonsie Valley in its home opener where the Mustangs win a thriller. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s a Friday night and it’s boys basketball. The Warriors of Waubonsie Valley head up Eola Road to take on the Metea Valley Mustangs in MV’s home opener.

First Quarter

After a scoreless first minute and a half, the Mustangs with some great ball movement to set up Jackson Corbett for three to finally get points on the board.

Warriors are eager to respond and they do so with Jackson Langendorf putting it in for the deuce.

Still in the first quarter, Quentin Schaffer throws a cross court pass to Jakhi Gray who swings it to Nicholas Schroeder for the corner triple. MV up 6-4.

MV looks to extend their lead, Schaffer to Schroeder who drops it off to Dom Smith for the layup.

Second Quarter

Headed into the second quarter, Tre Blissett passes to Elijah Whitaker for the pretty step back and bucket. Warriors still trail, though.

3:54 left in the first half, James Parker gets the defensive rebound off the missed three and finds Schroeder ahead of the pack for two. Score at the half is 27-20 in favor of the Mustangs.

Third Quarter

Mustangs remain on top to start the third quarter with Will Ashford driving and kicking to Schroeder who buries the trey.

5:40 left in the third, Jackson Langendorf drives and splits the defenders to lay it in. Warriors are now down by eight.

Elijah Whitaker gets the easy steal off Metea’s inbound pass, and goes coast to coast with the euro step and getting the roll. MV up 41-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Fourth Quarter

To the fourth quarter where Tyreek Coleman gets the steal off another Mustang turnover. Although, Braylon Spicer gets blocked from behind, Tre Blissett is there for the putback. We’re tied up.

5 minutes to go, Spicer has it taken away by Javion Grizzle who makes a nice hustle play to set up Quentin Schaffer for the layup.

Grizzle with another assist this time kicking it to Jackson Corbett who nails the three to put his team up by three.

Then Corbett throws it to the corner to Nicholas Schroeder who swings it to Quentin Schaffer and he knocks it down with 1:40 left in the game. MV leads 49-47.

Thirty eight seconds to go in the game, Elijah Whitaker gives it to a wide-open Tyreek Coleman to give WV a one-point lead.

Moments later Jackson Langendorf sinks two big free throws to extend their lead to 52-49.

Less than 30 seconds on the clock, Metea looking to tie it. Jakhi Gray steps up and knocks down a huge three. We’re knotted up at 52 and we’re heading to overtime.

Overtime

Moving into the four-minute overtime, MV moves the ball around the arc and it’s Jackson Corbett for the corner three to put them up 55-52.

Elijah Whitaker at the line, making two free throws to cut the lead to one.

With time winding down, Corbett gets the rebound and gives it to Quentin Schaffer who dribbles the length of the court for the easy two. That seals a thrilling home opener for Metea Valley boys basketball, winning 60-54 over the Warriors.

