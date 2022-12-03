Boys Basketball Waubonsie Valley vs Naperville Central 12.02.22

The boys basketball DVC opener is here as the Waubonsie Valley Warriors come in with a 4-0 record taking on Naperville Central. The Redhawks swept WV in their two meetings last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Quarter

Hawks trail by three in the first but Michael Boyce finds Ross DeZur who fights a defender and gets his backet to go.

Warriors quickly answer because somebody doesn’t see Tyler Threat so he takes the easy three and nails to make it 12-8 Bonsie.

It’s Tyreek Coleman’s turn as he runs through the defense and somehow gets this circus shot to fall. 16-8 Warriors after one.

Second Quarter

Redhawks are wanting to cut into that deficit so they call up Simon Krugliakovas who dribbles once and hits his shot to trail by six.

Warriors use that as momentum juice and despite Coleman not getting his tough shot to fall, there’s big man Jackson Langendorf for the put back.

Warriors Hitting Three Balls

Langendorf is one of those key returners and he’ll do anything to help his squad out and that includes sinking bangers from deep. Warriors grab a double digit lead.

Just before the half Langendorf finds another returner in Shoi Rathi who hits the three to beat the buzzer. 39-19 Green and Gold at the half.

Third Quarter

Krigliokovas continues to help the Hawks by gambling on a long three that he nail plus the foul. Hawks have some life after the four point play.

Waubonsie Keeps it rolling

WV doesn’t bat an eye as Rathi has the ball again and goes for the duce.

The defense also plays their part. Eric Chtilianov steals the pass and throws down the two handed jam. He’s get Teed up but that won’t stop the fun as his team holds a 50-30 lead.

It was all Warriors from the beginning and leading scorer Jackson Langendorf continues his swing. Waubonsie picks up a big conference win. For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!