Boys Cross Country Hinsdale Central Regional 10.22.22

A beautiful fall morning at Katherine Legge Park as Hinsdale Central host the boys cross country IHSA regional final in one of state’s most challenging courses. Eleven teams will compete for the top six spots to qualify for next weekend’s IHSA Sectional. The Naperville Central Redhawks, The DVC Champion Neuqua Valley Wildcats, and Benet Academy Redwings, who won the ESCC, will look to build off strong performances the previous week.

Start of the Hinsdale Central Regional

The race begins and we see many runners battle it out to get in position to take the lead early. Downers Grove South’s Jeffrey Spirek and Batavia’s Quintin Lowe get off to a decent start.

1st Mile of Race

Jeffrey Spirek sets the pace while Benet Academy’s Finn Richards and Neuqua Valley’s Zac Close are not far behind in the first mile. Batavia’s Quintin Lowe and Carter Smott from Downers South remain close to the front followed by a pack of Hinsdale Central Red Devils led by Dan Watcke, Michael Skora, Aden Bandukwala, and Jesse Gamboa. Other Neuqua runners Ryan Palmer, Robert Glenn, Logan Brown, Tony Hinderliter and Andres Perez are in there along with Colin Corcoran, Ammar Bhanpuri, Jack Roberts and Gabe Russell from Naperville North, Sam Urbon from Metea Valley and Austin McInterff and Zac Self from Waubonsie Valley. Charlie Phelan, Jacob Malloy and Danny Shannon all running well for Benet.

2nd Mile of Race

As we approach the downhill on mile two, Batavia’s Quintin Lowe and Neuqua Valley’s Zac Close battle up front to take the lead. Finn Richards of Benet Academy is not far behind them. Dan Watcke, Michael Skora, Aden Bandukwala, and Jesse Gamboa of Hinsdale Central remain together just ahead of the Naperville Central trio Samuel Barnard, Lucas De La Cruz, and Luke Noren as they remain in the top 10 and continue to keep up with the leaders.

Final Stretch

Zac Close is your leader down the stretch as he continues to distance himself from the rest of the pack. Close would finish the day in 1st place with a time of 15:01. A great run for the Wildcat.

Finish Line

In second place from Hinsdale Central is Dan Watcke. His teammates Skora and Bandukwala finishes in third and fourth place respectively. Quintin Lowe for Batavia is in fifth while Benet Academy’s Finn Richards finishes in sixth place, that helps the Redwings secure a sectional qualifying spot. Hinsdale Central takes the regional title while Naperville Central and Neuqua Valley finish in second and third place respectively. Downers Grove South takes fourth while Naperville North and Benet Academy clinch the final two spots in 5th and 6th to qualify for the Waubonsie Valley Sectional.

Full race results can be found HERE!