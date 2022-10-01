Boys Golf Benet Academy 2A Regional 09.28.22

The boys golf 2A regional takes place at St. Andrew’s in West Chicago where Wheaton Academy takes home the regional plaque. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Rolling into the boys golf postseason at St. Andrew’s in West Chicago as Benet Academy hosts the boys golf 2A regional. The top three teams advance to sectionals along with the top ten individual golfers from teams not in the top three.

Benet Academy Putts Well on the 9th Hole

We begin on the par 5 9th hole and Benet golfer Joey Plummer knocks down this ten foot putt for par. He feels good about that one as he shoots an 84 on the day.

Wheaton Academy playing very well throughout the day. Joseph Luchtenberg sinks this putt as part of a round of 74, which puts him in the top three scores overall.

The Redwings are trying to keep pace. Aidan Maguire with a well-paced shot from just off the green that rolls within a foot of the cup. Maguire cracks the top ten with a 78.

Another Wheaton golfer getting into the top five is Luke Pringle who makes this par putt on 9. He ends his round with a 75.

Benet senior Ryan Dannegger has been one of the top golfers on the team all season long and today would be no exception. A great chip near the green helps the senior to a 75, which puts Dannegger into a tie for 4th place.

Par 3 12th Hole

Onto the 12th hole, which is a short par 3. Jack Carrigan from Benet is putting for a long downhill birdie. He gives himself a chance, but it rolls just past the hole and he will settle for the par en route to an 83.

Regional Golfers Look to Capitalize on 17th Hole

Over to the 17th hole, which is a shorter par four. Sean Discola from Fenton plays this fairway shot well which allows him a simple two putt for par. He is able to qualify for sectionals as an individual with an 84 along with teammate Taylor Siekierski.

Brian Uvodich from Glenbard South trying to secure his sectional qualifying spot as well and he just gets the roll on this birdie putt, ending with an 84.

St. Viator is another team in contention for the third and final team sectional spot. David Koziol looking for a birdie here on 17 and it just misses the hole by centimeters. Nonetheless, he is able to roll an 80 on the day and help St. Viator to third place in the regional.

Charlie Davenport Finishes Strong for Benet on 18

The top golfer on the day for Benet Academy is sophomore Charlie Davenport. He’s putting for birdie to end his round on 18 and check out this beauty that breaks right into the cup. Davenport is the runner up on the day with a 73 as the Redwings take second place as a team, advancing to sectionals for a second straight season.

The top golfer overall is also part of the top team. Sam Dykema makes par here on 18 as part of a brilliant two under round of 70. Wheaton Academy wins the Benet regional with an impressive team score of 294. St. Viator will host the sectional round on Monday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!