Boys Golf Cress Creek Tri Meet 09.19.22

With the regular season winding down we get a boys golf tri meet at Cress Creek Country Club. Benet Academy Naperville North and Waubonsie Valley tee off for top scores with postseason just around the corner. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Hole 4

It’s a shotgun start so we’re on hole number 4. Benet’s Finn Reilly hits from the fairway and gets his ball to the green and then finishes with a birdie to start one under.

Naperville North’s Peter Christiansen golfs his way to first place tie as the Huskies top golfer by getting a nice roll and golfs a 45. Talk about oh so close on the attempt.

Hole 7

To hole seven and it’s Charlie Davenport from Benet Academy putting from the grass but his ball still has enough juice to get close to the pin. He’ll tap it in for par and walk away with a 40, the third best score for the Wings.

Here’s Waubonsies Salili Khanduja from a different part of the course but despite the bad drive he stills gets the top score on the day for the Warriors with a 41.

Zach Roos from North also tees out of range but that’s no problem as long he’s Green from there. Roos golfs a 47.

Hole 1

Our final hole is the first one as Redwing Finn Reilly continues his stellar day with a score of 39 and it helps Benet win the tri meet.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!