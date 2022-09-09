Boys Golf Naperville North vs. Metea Valley 09.06.22

Metea Valley boys golf takes on Naperville North in a DVC duel where the Mustangs take this one over the Huskies. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We got an exciting matchup here at Orchard Valley Golf Course. Naperville North looks to get its season back on track while Metea Valley boys golf looks for another conference win, to build winning momentum towards the conference tournament, and take a step closer to its goal of winning the DVC this season.

Hole 1

We begin on the very first hole with Metea Valley’s Patrick McGrath who gets the Mustangs off to a good start with a par.

Next, we have Charlie Flaherty who sets up a nice drive onto the green and later gets a par on hole 1.

Now its Huskie Will Einspar getting a nice chip as his shot lands on the green. The senior closes out the day with a 44.

Hole 2

On to hole number 2 where Naperville North’s Zach Roos chips his shot past the flag. Roos finishes the day with a score of 42.

Hole 4

Next up is David Richardson for Naperville North and his birdie shot just ends up a little short on hole 4. Richardson ends the day as the second-best scorer for the Huskies also with a score of 42.

The leader of the day for Naperville North is Zach Wu who pars his shot on hole 4. He finishes atop the leaderboard for the Huskies with a score of 41 as he fist pumps his teammate Peter Christiansen.

Hole 8

Speaking of Christiansen, here he is on the fairway on hole 8, and he gets a nice chip on this one as it lands perfectly onto the green. He scores a 44.

Up next is Patrick McGrath in the bunker and he is also able to chip his shot to the green. McGrath ends the day with a score of 39.

Hole 9

On to the final hole with Naperville North’s James Driscoll dropping this ball and getting a good roll onto the green.

Next up is Metea Valley’s Armaan Shah and his birdie is just short of hole 9. Shah also gets a score of 39 and finishes in second.

But in the end, it’s Charlie Flaherty who steals the show as the top scorer for the Mustangs as he pars his final shot and ends the day with a score of 39. A three-way tie for first for the Mustangs as it was a total team effort at Orchard Valley. They take this one over the Huskies with the final score of 158-169.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!