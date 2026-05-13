Benet boys lacrosse gets big win over Neuqua

It’s time for boys lacrosse at North Central College as Neuqua Valley takes on Benet Academy. Both teams enter tonight’s matchup with an 8-7 record on the season. Neuqua Valley looks to get back into the win column after its 11-5 loss to Downers Grove South. Benet Academy looks to bounce back after its 17-3 loss to St. Ignatius. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet takes high-scoring first quarter

The Wildcats get off to a fast start as Wildcat Gavin Ostendorf finds Cooper Sullivan for his first goal of the season.

Three minutes into the quarter, Benet looks to respond as Redwing Luke Mazurek passes to Cooper Julian, who gets off a shot for the goal despite contact.

After a defensive stop, Benet goalie Zack Gorman launches it deep to Christian Sarros in Wildcat territory. Sarros attacks the goal as his shot sneaks past the Wildcat goalie. Benet leads 2-1.

Moments later, Wildcat Grant Randolph’s shot zips past the Redwing defense for the point. Neuqua takes a 3-2 lead after back-to-back goals from Randolph.

Later in the quarter, Benet’s Henry Bartenhagen fights through the tough Neuqua defense as his shot bounces past the goalie for the Redwing goal. Benet leads 4-3 in a back-and-forth opening quarter.

Redwing Cooper Julian goes for the early hat trick, but the Wildcat goalie denies his shot. Redwing Patrick Carr fights for the loose ball as his shot rolls into the back of the net for the point. Benet leads 5-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Redwings win by four goals

Early in the second, Benet’s Cooper Julian continues his strong start as he catches the Neuqua defense napping for his third goal of the game.

The Redwing offense looks to extend its lead going into the half. Henry Bartenhagen looks to get past the Wildcat defense as his shot is corralled in by Wildcat goalie John Pendle. Despite the stop, Neuqua trails 7-3 going into halftime.

After a much-needed stop on defense, the Neuqua offense looks to score fast as senior Grant Randolph recovers the loose ball and his shot finds the back of the net for the goal. Neuqua trails 8-4 early in the third.

Benet’s Edward Winkofsky fights through the Neuqua contact and scores his second goal of the game.

Later in the quarter, Wildcat Justin Welch passes to Benjamin Stefanski, who turns on the speed as his shot finds its way into the net for the goal. The Cats trail 9-6.

The Redwings respond to the two Wildcat goals with two goals of their own as Joseph Keating finds Henry Bartenhagen for his second goal of the game. Going into the fourth, Benet leads 11-6.

Needing a spark, Neuqua’s Gavin Ostendorf passes to Justin Welch, who attacks the goal with a low shot for the goal to give the Cats some life.

Neuqua Valley’s Ben Stefanski maneuvers past the Benet defense and gets his second goal with a sidearm shot. Neuqua trails 11-8 with under three minutes remaining.

Late in the game, Redwing senior Patrick Carr avoids the Wildcat double team and as he avoids the Wildcat contact for a hat trick of his own. That puts the contest out of reach.

Benet Academy secures the victory over Neuqua Valley, 12-8, with the sectional round getting underway next week.