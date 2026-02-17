Benet hockey takes victory over Neuqua in first round of Blackhawk Cup

Benet Academy boys hockey hosts Neuqua Valley in an opening round playoff matchup at the Seven Bridges Ice Arena as they face off to begin Blackhawk Cup Red Division play. Benet would love to make another deep postseason run after finishing as the state runner-up last year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Benet Looks For Strong Start

These two teams met up just a few weeks back in January, where the Redwings came out with the 2-0 victory.

Benet comes out of the gates strong as Redwing Joe Ihde (I-D) passes to Marty Kirda (Kerr-Da). His shot sneaks past the goalie for the first score of the game.

Later in the first period, Benet continues to apply the pressure as Ethan Zerth (Zerr-thh) takes a shot towards the goal but is denied by Wildcat goalie Eli Jacknick.

Nearing the end of the opening period, Redwing Alex Dentice (Dent-is) recovers the loose puck and goes behind the net before finding Aiden Burns for the goal! It’s all Benet in the first period as the Redwings look ready to run away, leading, 3-0.

Wildcats Fight Back

Into the second period, where the Wildcats look to claw their way back. In the right place at the right time for the Cats is Riley Sulkin, as his shot finds the back of the net. Benet’s lead is down to 3-1 with just over 14 minutes left in the second period.

Neuqua Valley’s Emerson Lyslo (Lies-Low) looks to add onto the Cats momentum as he takes a shot towards the goal, but is denied by Redwing goalie Finn O’Connor.

The Wildcats keep battling. Jack Melone wins the faceoff and attacks the goalie as his shot sneaks through for the score! Neuqua is right back in the game, trailing 3-2 going into the third period.

Benet Closes Out The Matchup

The Redwings look to regain their first-period momentum early in the third as they do just that. Joe Ihde (I-D) taps in his shot for the goal. Benet gets some cushion with a 4-2 lead.

Looking to build off the momentum, Joe Ihde (I-D) looks for the hat trick but is denied by the Wildcat goalie, who keeps his team in the game.

Continuing his strong second half, Ihde (I-D) goes coast-to-coast and gets his second score of the game! The Redwings lead 5-2 with just over five minutes left in the game.

Benet Academy hangs on from there and gets the win over Neuqua Valley, 5-2. The Redwings are set to face off against Glenbrook North in the next round of the Blackhawk Cup.

