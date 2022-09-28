Boys Soccer Waubonsie Valley vs. Neuqua Valley 09.27.22

It’s a windy afternoon for some DVC boys soccer. Neuqua Valley looks to pick up their first conference win of the season against a Waubonsie Valley squad that has won two conference games in a row. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

First Half

We start this game 16 minutes in with Andrew Tedrow standing over a corner. He puts in the cross and after a mad scramble in the box Sattam Alharbi is there to poke it in. 1-0 Wildcats.

Four minutes to play in the half now and Neuqua is looking to double the lead. Wesley Karubas splits the WV defense and passes off to Ege Tunar on top of the box who fires top shelf. Neuqua goes into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

Second Half

Into the second half and Angel Gallegos has free kick that he chips into the box but before Amiel Nichani can get to it, Nick Varrone comes out and covers the ball shutting down the opportunity.

The Warriors most success this season has come off of a Michael Cullen throw in and this is no different as the ball finds Gean Riberio Scarpelli who finds the back of the net cutting the lead in half.

Seven minutes later and Waubonsie is back on the attack. Angel Gallegos plays a beautiful ball over the top to find Amiel Nichani who slots it bottom corner and just like that we are tied at two.

Neuqua’s turn for a look on net. Tadiwa Nyamunduru has a freekick from way out and his effort is a good one but he is denied by an outstretched hand of Abrahm Tiburcio.

A couple of minutes later and the Wildcats are looking for the go ahead goal. Nyamunduru finds Derek Sisbarro in the box whose shot rings off of the crossbar. With that we head into extra time tied at two.

Extra Time

Starting extra time 2 minutes in and the Wildcats come out strong with a beautiful link up play to find Wesley Karubas whose first shot is saved by Tiburcio but he’s there to tuck in the rebound giving Neuqua the 3-2 win over Waubonsie Valley.

