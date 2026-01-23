Huskie senior night leads to victory over Warriors in boys swimming

Huskie senior night leads to Naperville North boys swimming and diving hosting Waubonsie Valley for this DVC duel. Swimming turns a corner towards the end of its season here in Naperville, and a DVC showdown like this secures crucial momentum and victory tallies going into the post-season. Both schools are ready to give it their all, so let’s start things off. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville North starts strong, but Waubonsie Valley stays competitive

But first, here’s the Naperville North swim team performing a race just for fun to celebrate the seniors. During an intermission, the Huskies put on jeans and raced a 50 freestyle. No points awarded, just swimming a dash in denim for fun.

Now we begin the competition proper with diving. Here’s Andrey Kopal from Naperville North, performing an inward somersault tuck. With that performance Kopal is the third place diver of tonight’s meet.

Logan Dilallo is up next for Waubonsie Valley here, attempting a somersault with two twists. A great dive by the Warrior, and that secures him the second-place spot in the competition.

The first-place diver is Luca Pantel from Naperville North, showcasing here the forward two and one-half somersault tuck. A stellar performance by Pantel to get the Huskies the top spot.

Swimming competition starts at the 200 Medley Relay, where Naperville North’s Allen Xu leads, coming off the wall with his backstroke. Teammate Max Fedorovskiy takes the baton for the breaststroke and stays ahead of the pack, for Carter Sieple and Hudson Labinsky to bring it home with the butterfly and freestyle legs of the race. Naperville North’s A team has finishes in 1:39.04, with Waubonsie Valley’s A team just behind at 1:43.14.

Freestyle competition sees Chen and Amaravadi separated by .04 seconds

Now at the 200 Freestyle, Kevin Chen from Naperville North has the early lead. Trailing just behind is Waubonsie Valley’s Sri Amaravadi, keeping the fight going. Now, towards the end of the race, Amaravadi pulls ahead and has a full second lead. Chen’s turnarounds make the difference to keep up with Amaravadi, and the two swimmers are neck and neck heading to the finish line! Chen comes out on top just barely with a final time of 1:50.69, a hair ahead of Amaravadi’s time of 1:50.73 in a great matchup.

Huskies start ahead in the Medley and Freestyle and the Warriors need to claim some momentum of their own. They have that chance in the 200 IM where Hudson Labinsky from Naperville North has the lead, but Zidan Lam is catching up. On the final turnaround, Lam is ahead, and he stays there until the end with a final time of 2 minutes flat and point 53 seconds. Labinsky claims second with 2:02.91.

Another close competition is the 50 Freestyle, here we have a Huskie in the top spot as Fedorovskiy finishes with 22.02 and two Warriors claim second and third with David Kowalewicz and Arseni Branavitski respectively.

Now in the 100 backstroke Naperville North’s Labinsky swims to the top once again with a big lead. He finishes with a final time of 54.32, five seconds ahead of Aidan Miller in second, with a time 59.55.

Huskie senior night leads to victory over the Warriors

Waubonsie Valley earns another victory in the long haul 500 Free, here’s Sri Amaravadi leading the pack! His final time is 5:00.92, nine seconds ahead of North’s Grayson Dean in second, and fellow Warrior Brayden Kelderhouse in third.

Waubonsie Valley swims well, but Naperville North comes out on top, as Huskie senior night leads victory with a final score of 212 – 153. The Huskies next home game sees them facing off against Nequa Valley.

