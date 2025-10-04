Lincoln Way East takes the homecoming win against Metea Valley

It’s a warm scene for homecoming football night at Lincoln Way East. The Griffins face off against the visiting Mustangs of Metea Valley High School. Lincoln Way East remains undefeated after dominating Naperville Central last week, while Metea Valley is coming off a loss to Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lincoln Way East takes a record-breaking first strike

It’s a big play to start things off, as just into the first quarter, senior Jonas Williams makes a record-breaking touchdown pass to Matt Orban. The first score of the night sees the USC commit surrounded by his teammates to congratulate him on the record-breaking touchdown pass.

The Mustangs have the ball as Charlie Larson looks for a complete pass to Marcus Sewart, but it’s intercepted by Kelvin Hayden. Griffins with the ball back and Williams throws from the 35 to Jack Murphy. Murphy is in full motion as he charges to the endzone for a touchdown.

Both teams are near the 22-yard line as Larson has the ball; however, Charlie Palmer and Jacob Alexander get the sack to bring the Mustang down at the ten-yard line. Right at the 35-yard line, Williams makes a long throw to Chauncey Robinson at the endzone for the Griffins to secure their third touchdown of the night.

The second quarter is underway, and Williams hands the ball to Brody Gish, looking for the endzone. But Gish gets ambushed by a herd of Mustangs near the 10 for 3rd down. The ball gets snapped at the 16 as Williams once more throws a complete touchdown pass. This time to Matt Orban, who makes the catch right at the endzone. It’s 28-0 Griffins.

At the 26-yard line, Metea Valley’s Larson has the ball and the Mustang takes off for 74 yards, but gets pushed out of bounds by Justin Titus. About 5 minutes into the 3rd quarter, Tyler Knollenberg of Lincoln Way East aims for the endzone, where Chauncey Robinson gets the catch for a touchdown.

Mustangs score to end the game

Griffins with the ball once more, this time on the 6-yard line. Knollenberg hands off to Gish, who finds his way through both teams and into the endzone for another Griffin touchdown. 4th quarter underway with a running clock and ball on the 10, Larson hands off to Zoelen Terry, who is trying to get the Mustangs on the board, but gets stopped on the 4 for 3rd down.

Near the endzone, Larson squeezes his way towards the blue for The Mustangs’ first touchdown. That late-game touchdown ends the night, and Lincoln Way East takes home a 42-6 win and a record-breaking touchdown pass over Metea Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!