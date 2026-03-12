Metea Valley boys water polo rallies to beat Lincoln-Way Central

It’s the start of the season for Metea Valley boys water polo as they open the season at home against the Lincoln-Way-Central Knights. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley takes control early

With only one senior on this year’s team, the Mustangs will rely on their youth as they look to start their season off strong. Lincoln-Way-Central looks to bounce back after its loss to Lincoln-Way-West. These two teams met last season, where the Mustangs came out on top, 17-8. The Mustangs start fast as Dylan Plos finds Colin Louden. The Sophomore gets past the Knights’ defense as his shot bounces in for the first goal of the season. Moments later, the Lincoln-Way offense looks to respond to the early Mustang goal. Tyler Lambert for the Knights winds up from deep as his shot finds the back of the net to tie the game. After a defensive stop, Metea goalie Dylan Plos throws another deep pass to Louden. The Mustang avoids the Lincoln-Way block for his second goal of the game as the black and yellow retake the lead, 2-1. The Metea Valley offense continues to catch fire as Alex Bounds is in the right place at the right time, as his shot is out of reach for the Knights’ goalie. At the end of the first quarter, Metea leads 3-1.

The Knights lay siege to the scoreboard

Lincoln-Way’s Tyler Lambert takes his time and approaches the Mustang defense. The Knight rises for the long-range shot as it bounces past the Mustang defense for his second goal of the game to tie the game at 3-3. With the second quarter winding down, the Lincoln-Way offense looks to add to its lead. Knight Devin Canavan attacks the Mustang defense before finding Jack Mroz as he taps in his second goal of the game. Going into halftime, Lincoln-Way Central leads 5-3. Early in the third quarter, Knight Tyler Lambert passes to Jack Mroz. The Knight goes for a behind-the-back shot for the hat trick! Needing a spark on offense, Metea’s Colin Louden takes the penalty shot after being fouled. Louden’s shot is out of the goalie’s reach as his shot finds the back of the net. The Mustangs trail 6-4 with under six minutes remaining in the third quarter. Metea’s offense shows off its ball movement as Mustang Sean Siwicki connects to Alex Reed for the score, which brings the Mustangs within one. Late in the quarter, Mustang Alex Reed gets past the Knights’ defense as Reed’s shot finds the back of the net for his second goal of the game. Going into the final quarter, the Knights lead 8-6.

The Mustangs pull off a late comeback

Into the fourth as Colin Louden attempts another penalty shot for the Mustangs. Metea continues to light up the scoreboard as his shot sneaks past the goalie to tie the game at 8-8. Almost halfway through the quarter, the Lincoln-Way offense passes the ball around the pool, when Knight Dylan Ragland finds Kyle Hop for the goal to help the Knights retake the lead. Mustang Sean Siwicki finds Alex Bounds, but cannot get his shot past the Lincoln-Way goalie. Mustang Colin Louden recovers the loose ball and taps it in as the Mustangs trail, 10-9. Trailing by a point, the Metea offense goes back to Louden. The Mustang’s shot goes through the Lincoln-Way defense for the goal as the game is tied at 10. With under 10 seconds remaining, Louden has the chance to take the lead for Metea with his third penalty shot. The Mustang’s shot finds the back of the net for his eighth goal of the game as Metea leads 11-10. After a defensive stop, Metea Valley holds on for the 11-10 win over Lincoln-Way-Central.

