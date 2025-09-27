Mt. Carmel overpowers Benet Academy football 48-0

Mt. Carmel overpowers their competition this season, boasting a 4-0 record. After a 21-7 victory over St. Viator last week, the Benet Redwings are back at their home turf at Benedictine with Cristiano Diomede making his first start at quarterback. Last season, these two schools met at Mt. Carmel, which resulted in a 48-13 Caravan victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Burrell catches near the sideline and scores on the first play

Benet chose to defer and kicked off to Mt. Carmel’s Quentin Burrell to begin the game. Burrell catches by the near sideline and quickly races across the field with some open space in front of him. He’s got some blockers leading the way, and he’ll follow them all the way to the end zone. Burrell takes it to the house on the first play of the game, silencing the home crowd.

Benet is looking to respond with Cristiano Diomede dropping back. He throws it off his back foot, and Brandon Rogers Jr. is there for the interception. The Caravan takes possession near midfield.

Moments later, Mt. Carmel is on the five-yard line. Quarterback Emmett Dowling throws it up high for Marshaun Thornton, and he catches it for the touchdown.

The Caravan is up 14-0 midway through the first quarter. After a quick stop, Mt. Carmel’s offense is back on the field. Dowling passes it quickly to Stephen Winkler over the middle, he makes a defender miss, and he strides into the end zone. The quick strike extends the Caravan’s lead to 21-0, still in the first Quarter.

Now in the second quarter, Mt. Carmel is looking for more. Dowling gives a play-action fake, then throws it over the middle to Jamari Brown for another touchdown.

That’s the second touchdown catch for Brown, and the fourth touchdown pass for Dowling. It’s now 35-0 with four minutes left in the half.

Mt. Carmel overpowers Benet Academy in the second half

With under two minutes to go in the half, Mt. Carmel is inching towards another score. Dowling looks to his left and then fires a strike to Burrell, who secures the contested catch in the end zone. That one gives Mt. Carmel a 42-0 lead with only a minute until the halftime break.

With just seconds left in the half, Benet has advanced into Caravan territory. Diomede escapes the pressure and rolls out his right. He tries to connect with Ben Albert, but Cullen Winters jumps it, and he’s going back the other way. With a couple of key blocks, Winters takes this one all the way back for six. Mt. Carmel takes a 48-0 lead into the half.

With the game well in hand, the Redwing defense still made plays as it has all season. Quarterback Ryder Startz drops back and lofts a pass over the middle, and Benet’s Donovan Wells comes up with the interception. However, Mt. Carmel overpowers Benet Academy and cruises to a 48-0 victory over Benet, improving to 5-0 on the season.

