Neuqua Valley football runs past Metea Valley

Neuqua Valley runs past Metea Valley in this matchup. Tonight's football action kicks off with a grudge match between Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley. The Mustangs are looking to score their first win over the Wildcats, while Neuqua looks to secure its second conference win this season. Both teams are coming off of multiple losses, and need a win to keep their seasons alive.

The Wildcats start with the ball and get the ground game going as Andy Barkley takes the pitch and surges down the right side for a 17 yard run to get the running lanes open for Neuqua.

A few plays later, now in the red zone, Drake Mennecke gets the snap and runs to his right with plenty of time. He throws it to the endzone and finds a wide-open Ben Stefanski for the touchdown to put Neuqua up 7-0 off of an opening drive score.

Jordan scores first for Mustangs

The Mustangs respond with a drive of their own. Charlie Larson fakes once, then launches it deep to the left side, finding CJ Jordan all alone. He has green grass ahead of him and strolls in for a 57-yard touchdown catch, as we’re all tied up at 7 at the end of the first quarter.

Now in the second quarter, the Wildcats are driving again with the ground and pound game. This time it’s Pierce Stevens who dashes towards the left side and gets taken down inside the red zone for a 20-yard run to set the cats up in quality scoring position.

A couple plays later, Stevens has the rock again and runs into a pile, disappearing for a moment, but keeps pushing. He eventually gets swung to the ground, but only after crossing the plane for the touchdown. Neuqua is back up 14-7.

Next drive for the Mustangs, they go for it on fourth and two from their own 28. Larson throws to his left and finds Owen Goed who makes a miraculous catch to move the chains for Metea.

Now on the plus side of the field, Larson loads up the deep ball again, this time finding Cordae Kennedy for an over-the-shoulder catch that gets Metea in the red zone and in position to tie the game again. The catch goes for 35 yards to the ten.

Two plays later, Larson caps off the drive as he takes it himself and pushes forward for the touchdown, as the Mustangs tie the game up once again at 14. Neuqua would add a field goal late in the quarter to put the Wildcats up 17-14 at halftime.

Neuqua gets the ball back in the third quarter and the ground game dominates again as Stevens takes the handoff and finds the open lane up the left side. He slices past the defense and carves up a 36 yard touchdown run to open up a 10-point lead for the Wildcats.

The Mustangs look to get back in rhythm and try some trickery. Larson’s pass is almost intercepted, but is tipped in the air and falls in the waiting arms of Goed. He has room to run and tightropes down the right sideline before being taken down near the 35 for a huge momentum shift.

But Neuqua’s defense locks down, as on fourth and long, Larson’s pass for Marcus Sewart is defended by Andrew Hoffmann and falls incomplete as Neuqua takes over.

Following a pair of Neuqua field goals, Metea looks to rally as Larson evades the rush and rolls to his right. He looks downfield and throws to Sewart again who this time makes an insane catch in bounds good for 38 yards to keep the Mustangs’ chances alive.

Neuqua Valley Runs past Metea in final quarter

A couple plays later, it’s another connection as Larson throws a wobbler to Sewart, who’s in the endzone for an 18 yard touchdown strike to put Metea back in reach.

They line up for a 2-point conversion and Larson and Sewart make it three for three on the drive with another endzone catch as the Mustangs are down by eight with just a little over two minutes left to play.

Metea would line up to attempt an onside kick as it goes high in the air but Lucas Balgro is able to recover and give possession back to the Wildcats. Extracurricular activity occurs but it’s still cats ball.

Then to ice it, Neuqua Valley runs past Metea Valley as their ground game does the rest. Andy Barkley gets the pitch and spins out of two tackles, into the clear. He speeds off Mach 5 for a 41-yard touchdown run to secure the game for Neuqua, as they claim a 37-22 win over Metea, snapping a three-game losing streak. Next up for them is a road match against Homewood Flossmoor, while Metea is also on the road, taking on Lincoln-Way East.

