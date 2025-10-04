Normal West wins after an intense back-and-forth against Waubonsie Valley football

An intense back-and-forth match happened between Waubonsie Valley, which has the home-field advantage tonight, facing off against the Wildcats. Not their rival Neuqua Valley, but the Normal West Wildcats. Waubonsie is coming off a loss to Lincoln Way West last Friday, while Normal West is riding high after a victory against Peoria Notre Dame High School. This non-conference matchup sees both teams vying for victory, so let’s start it off. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The early battle for control

After several near touchdowns, here we are, seven minutes left in the first quarter, and Normal West’s Chase Sennett sends the ball into the endzone to CJ Payton. The wildcats get on the board first, and the score is 0-7 Normal West.

Three minutes later, Waubonsie Valley is near the Normal West endzone. Number 17 Colin Ford decides to take matters into his own hands and runs it in for a Warriors touchdown. Its tied up 7-,7 nearing the end of the first quarter.

It is a back-and-forth battle on defense until the second quarter. Sennet finds another one of his players in the endzone with Ryan Carmona making a great catch. Six minutes forty-five seconds left in the second quarter, the extra point no good, for a score is 13-7, with Normal West in the lead.

Waubonsie’s number 19 Abriel Epting makes some great runs for the Warriors to gain some momentum back for them. But the ball is fumbled and recovered by the Widlcats. Normal West has the lead as we head into the third quarter.

Sennett underhand tosses the ball to Cody Muhlbauer and just when it looks like he’s surrounded by Warriors, he turns on the jets and leaves them behind, heading into the endzone for a 90-yard touchdown and a lot of momentum for Normal West. The Wildcats do no get the extra point but they lead the Warriors 19-7 in the third quarter.

The Warriors storm back into lead

There are three and a half minutes left in the third quarter, and Waubonsie Valley holds strong but needs some momentum of their own. Luckily, Nolan Alberson heaves the ball downfield, and it’s caught by Gavin Ali Hanlon for a green and white touchdown. That gets Waubonsie their momentum, and the score is 19-14, Warriors down by five.

That’s not all, here’s Abriel Epting running in for another touchdown! Epting added this to his impressive yardage throughout the night, as he runs the ball into the endzone again on the very next play to push Waubonsie passed Normal West to take the lead for the first instance of the night. It’s 22-19, Warriors.

The tug of war isn’t over yet, as the Wildcats send the ball to Efoe Baskins and he finds green grass ahead of him all the way to the endzone for another Normal West touchdown. The Wildcats are back in the lead, 26-22.

That doesn’t last long, as we head into the fourth quarter and Waubonsie Valley’s Ford runs in to the endzone once again for the Warriors. That’s Waubonsie Valley getting the lead again 26-29 and there’s only six minutes left in the game.

But a lot can happen in six minutes, like Normal West’s Maliq Givens Smith managing to squeeze his way downfield for yet another Wildcat touchdown to add to the back-and-forth showdown on offense. Wildcats have 33 and Warriors have 29, five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Intense back-and-forth leads to Normal West Victory

It’s not just an offense game, as Nolan Alberson throws downfield looking for a Warrior, but it’s caught by Baskins for the interception, and a late-game shift to Normal West having the energy on their side.

That energy pays off for Muhlbauer once again, and he runs the ball to put more points on the board for Normal West with two minutes left in the game. Normal West has 40 and Waubonsie has 29.

But if you think it’s over, think again. Waubonsie sends Ford running and weaving into another touchdown, inching Waubonsie Valley that much closer to catching Normal West as the game goes to it’s final minute with a close score of 40-35, Normal West in front.

Waubsonie kicker Sebastian Herrera goes for the short kick, and it pays off! The Warriors get the ball back, one minute left in play. It is a nail-biter and the energy is in the air, but Waubonsie Valley doesn’t spend any more time in the end zone this game as Normal West claims victory. Final score 40-35, Wildcats. Waubonsie Valley has another home game against the Chargers next week.

