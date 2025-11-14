Plainfield North boys bowling takes down Naperville Central

The Naperville Central Boys Bowling team is off to a hot 3-0 this season, and ends the week with a match at Plainfield North. Last year’s match-up saw the Redhawks take down the Tigers as they look to make it four for four in match play this week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Amptmann starts strong for the Redhawks

Blake Amptmann gets things going for the Redhawks in the opening game as he throws it perfectly on point and blows up the pins for the strike. It’s part of a 185 to start his evening.

North is responding with Mike Wynard, who matches Amptmann with a strike of his own. This shot by him has no trouble hitting the pocket as he gets rolling with a 174 early on.

Ian Rottersman of the Redhawks has a tricky 2-7 split spare shot. The lefty two-hander drills the two pin, which bounces back and kicks down the seven for the spare.

Joining him on spares is Sean Mulvey, as the fellow Redhawk makes quick work of the 10-pin for a spare of his own, and Central continues to keep pace.

The Tigers pounce back to claim a spare for their scorecard. A shot from Reese Blackburn at the six and ten pins is on point for the pickup.

On the same pair is Redhawk Brandon Blitek, who gets Central back on strike mode with his shot late in the opening game. Blowing up the pins like dynamite for another mark. Central trails North after game one.

In game two, Rottersman also gets the X’s flying as his fast ball does just enough to knock down the four-pin as Central rallies back.

But North keeps the pedal to the metal. First, with Wynard throwing another strike down as part of a strong 245 in game two.

He is joined by Blackburn, who has just enough to carry the ball right on target for a strike of his own. He ends the second game with a 172.

But bringing the most firepower for the Tigers is Gatlin Dehm. This shot is on the nose but has just enough force to secure the strike. Dehm rolls a 258 in game two.

Datwyler brings the Tigers further ahead

Grayson Pfile puts the strikes back on Central’s side of the scoring column and takes a trip way down Brooklyn but punches down all ten. His best on the day is a 205 as North continues to lead the Redhawks.

The Tigers’ lead grows in game three with Ian Datwyler. This fastball from him takes care of all ten for a strike as he ends with a 587 series.

The Redhawks turn to their depth to help shorten the gap. Off the bench is Gavin Springer, who throws it straight at the pocket for the strike, and Central stays in the battle.

Following him off the bench is Andrew Knafl. The senior goes across lanes to pick up the 6-10 for a positive addition to the scoreboard.

Blake Amptmann also goes spare hunting, and it’s a shot from one side to the next to take down the 10-pin. He ends his day with a 190 in game three.

But Plainfield boys bowling takes multiple strikes to their score, as Ben Hamilton has plenty of corner pin swag. His shot is high in the pocket, but with a lot of pin action, he slides down the 10-pin for the strike.

Leading all bowlers on the day is Central senior Josh Newcom. A third game shot has no trouble demolishing the pins as he ends with a 686 series. Four straight matches over 600 for Newcom.

Plainfield boys bowling takes down Naperville

But the Tigers put an exclamation mark on the day as Wynard trips down the four and seven pins on this strike shot to claim a 563 series. It’s all part of Plainfield North’s 2,918-2,616 win over Naperville Central as the Redhawks suffer their first loss of the year. Both teams will travel to the Lake Park Lancer Invite this Saturday before returning to head-to-head match play next week.

