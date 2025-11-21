Redhawks Boys Bowling picks up DVC triumph over Naperville North

Redhawks boys bowling triumph again and again this season after a win against Hinsdale South last week, and they look to keep the momentum going against Naperville North in this DVC showdown. The Huskies enter fresh off their first win of the year over Romeoville. They look to pick up their first win over Central since 2021. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Amptmann and Spencer keep it competitive in the first game

Blake Amptmann gets a head start for Central as his first shot of the day is a lead-off strike to open the match. He gets the crowd hyped with an early 203 in game one.

On the next pair over is Central’s Brandon Blitek, who obtains the nuclear codes and sends a missile down the right side, obliterating the pins for the strike as part of a 206 in game one.

North responds with an impressive run of split spares. First, Nathan Adams launches the head-pin back into the 10-pin for a 1-2-4-10 split spare pickup.

That is followed by Lincoln Schultz facing a 5-10 split spare shot. He throws it just enough to the left and the ball glances off the five and into the 10 for the pickup.

Immediately after, Logan Spencer is has the 2-6-7-10 spare ahead of him. He has just enough zip to send the 2-pin back into the 7-pin and he takes down the other two for the pickup as North continues to keep things competitive.

But Central fights back with strikes, as Ian Rottersman throws it high in pocket, but creates enough pin action to trip down all pins for the strike.

North gets back in strike formation with Miles Skinner who takes a trip down left to Brooklyn, but his shot has just enough to knock down all ten, as he ends with a 151 in game one.

That’s followed up with Will Reiser, who throws it right on target and also slides down the five-pin for a 132 in game one for the Huskies.

Nathan Mulligan joins them on the next pair over as his shot is also right on point for the strike, as he ends game two with a 136.

Grayson Pfile for Central looks to end game two with a bang. This shot from him is just off his mark, but holds long enough for the strike to set him up for the tenth frame.

Shortly after, Pfile preps for Thanksgiving, rolling a turkey in the tenth with another strike. Right next to him is Logan Spencer, who also goes turkey hunting. His shot is also right on target to secure the bird as the game ends.

Redhawks boys bowling triumph over Huskies

But the Redhawks go on an impressive run in game three. First, Sean Mulvey rolls these two strikes down as part of a six-bagger to end his day with an impressive 245 and an overall series of 544.

Rottersman follows with seven in a row on the same pair as the Redhawk flies his way to a 236 game three and 575 series on the day.

Leading the Huskies is Logan Spencer, who gets a late Brooklyn strike in game three to finish his outing with a 147 and 435 overall series.

Topping all bowlers on the day once again is Redhawk Josh Newcom. He starts game three with six in a row as it guides him to an impressive 248 finish of his day and an overall series of 614.

Naperville Central rolls over 1,000 in game three as they claim the victory over North 2,856 to 2,005. It’s their ninth consecutive win over the Huskies, and their 14th consecutive DVC win dating back to 2021. Both teams travel to the Plainfield North Invite this Saturday.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!