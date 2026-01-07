Redhawks knock down The Valleys in boys bowling matchup

Welcome to a Tuesday night boys bowling showdown at Fox Bowl. It’s Senior Night for The Valleys, who are hosting Naperville Central in this DVC conference matchup. The Valleys look to carry their winning momentum into the new year after beating Naperville North last month. The Naperville Central Redhawks knock down Naperville North as well last month, and look to finish the regular season strong as we near the end of conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Moranchek and Mulvey start game one strong for their teams

Naperville Central kicks it off with Sean Mulvey, knocking down ten pins for a strike and a stellar start for the Redhawks.

Anders Moranchek is up for The Valleys, and he buries a strike of his own. Moranchek bowls a fierce 429 series.

Now it’s Ian Rottersman’s turn for Central, and he buries this bowling ball down the lane, locking in another strike for the Redhawks.

The Valleys keep fighting in game one as Zac Li steps up to throw. He crushes this strike and as the last pin goes down! Li finishes the night with a 533 series.

Josh Newcom is up as the Redhawks look to finish game one strong. Newcom secures another strike, finishing as the top bowler for Central with a 709 series. Redhawks take the first game 1042-791.

Shane Arteaga is up for The Valleys in game two, and here comes the boom as he knocks down all the pins for the strike and the early momentum.

Central responds here with Grayson Pfile on his first throw attempt in game 2, and he crushes this strike for the red and black. Pfile finishes the night with a stellar 613 series.

Tyler Nuno is up for The Valleys, and he knocks down the spare here with ease.

The Valleys continues to push here, as Ryker Quatrini brings the heat on this throw to lock in the strike and keep his team rolling.

It’s the final round in game two, and Arteaga delivers another booming strike for The Valleys! Unfortunately It does not close the gap enough, as the Redhawks take game two 1150-926.

Now in game three, Nuno hits this spare to give The Valleys that early energy. He ends the night with a great series score of 531.

Quatrini delivers another fantastic strike for The Valleys! He’s the Co-op’s top bowler with a stellar series of 591.

Redhawks knock down The Valleys and claim victory

Brandon Blitek is up for the red and black. He crushes a strike to put the Redhawks in control in game three and concludes his night with a 581 series.

We close out the night with Rottersman, who puts an end to this game with a dominating strike, and then follows that up by knocking down the spare and scoring a 634 series for the night. Redhawks knock down the competition and take game three 930-852. That’ll secure them the win in this conference matchup with a final tally of 3122-2569, Naperville Central.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!