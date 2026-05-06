Waubonsie boys volleyball gets two-set win over Naperville Central

Naperville Central boys volleyball travels to Waubonsie Valley for a big DVC matchup. The Redhawks look to start another win streak after their loss to Wheaton-Warrenville South. On the other side, Waubonsie Valley will try to end a six-game losing streak. Earlier this season, the Redhawks secured a two-set victory over the Warriors. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors set the tone early

Abir Palekar serves for the Redhawks. Redhawk Liam Mask sets up senior outside hitter Lucas Hayes for the kill.

The Redhawks start with a 2-1 lead. Liam Mask keeps the play alive for Central as Waubonsie looks to respond. Freshman Oleg Shin sends it over to Michael Johnson, who taps it over for the point.

It’s a back-and-forth start as the Redhawks lead by one. Warrior Oliver Weisler sets up Eric Mirchev for the kill to tie the game at 9.

Later in the set, Central’s Robbie Ruthig meets Waubonsie’s Harish Krishnan at the net. Central retakes the lead, 17-16.

After the Redhawk serve, Waybonsie’s Dhruvest Parthiban passes to Johnson as he goes up strong for the kill.

The momentum is back on Central’s side of the net as Central’s Teddy Bramlett gets the block on Waubonsie’s Braeden Black. Central is out in front, leading 23-19.

Waubonsie responds to the Central run with one of their own, as Warriors Johnson and Harish Krishnan get the huge block as the Warriors trail 24-23.

Waubonsie completes late comeback to win first set

Late in the set, both teams leave everything on the floor as Parthiban keeps it alive for the Warriors. Warriors Michael Johnson and Harish Krishnan get another block to take the lead. The Warriors would hold on to their lead and take set one 26-24.

Waubonsie starts fast in the second set as Braeden Black and Harish Krishnan get the block on Central’s Teddy Bramlett. The Warriors jump out to a 4-1 lead.

The Warriors continue to build off their momentum as Warrior Oliver Weisler connects with junior Bruno Silveira for the big-time kill.

Needing a spark, Central goes to Lucas Hayes for the kill, but Warrior Jonah Aranda keeps the rally alive. Warrior Oliver Weisler connects again with Eric Mirchev for the kill as the Warriors lead 11-2.

Hayes comes up huge for the Redhawks as he dials up an ace.

Moments later, Redhawk Caleb Neumann sets up outside hitter Bryson McGrath for the kill. The comeback continues as the Redhawks trail 13-7.

Jonah Aranda serves for Waubonsie. The Redhawks go to senior Robbie Ruthig as he rises for the kill.

Later in the set, the Redhawks trail by one. The Warriors send it back over the net as Central goes to Lucas Hayes, who avoids the Warrior block for the point to tie the game at 19.

Waubonsie Valley gets a two-set victory

After the Warrior serves, the Redhawks look to build off their momentum as Redhawk Doug Fenton goes up for the kill, but is blocked by Warrior Oleg Shin.

Martin Kuta serves for Central. The Redhawk can’t keep his serve in play as Waubonsie secures the second set win.

Waubonsie Valley gets the big DVC victory over Naperville Central in two sets: 26-24, 25-21.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page.