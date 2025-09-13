Waubonsie Valley Football goes on the road for a showdown against the Bradley Bourbonnais

The Warriors are looking for their first win after starting their season with two close losses against Neuqua Valley and New Trier, in a showdown against Bradley Bourbonnais. The Boilermakers look to defend their home field after three dominating victories. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

An early third down for the Boilermakers near midfield. Quarterback Ellis Johnson rolls out to his left and finds Rontez Smith to move the sticks.

One play later, Johnson drops back and throws it deep to a wide open LyZale Edmon who stays in bounds for the touchdown! The Boilermakers are up 8-0 after a two-point conversion.

Early in the second quarter, Waubonsie Valley forced to punt after going three and out. The punt hangs high in the air, giving the Warriors a chance to cover. The Boilermaker returner is unable to catch the punt as the Warriors recover in plus territory!

Next Bradley Bourbonnais possession. Receiver Issac Ellison takes the jet sweep looking to get to the edge. The Boilermaker makes two Warriors miss, turns on the speed, and gets past midfield, into Waubonsie territory for the first down!

Later in the drive, Johnson decides to throw to Tight End Calvin Kohl on the run pass option. Kohl follows the great blocking from his teammates and fights his way into the end zone for another Boilermaker touchdown! The Boilermakers lead 22-0 with 6:13 until halftime.

Waubonsie keeps pushing in the showdown against Bradley Bourbonnais

The Boilermakers defense forces another three-and-out as the special teams sets up the offense with a short field. The Boilermakers offense run the Philly special on third down as Smith looks to throw. Deciding to keep it, Smith is stopped short of the first down by Warrior Linebacker Christian Korzeniowski forcing a fourth down.

Waubonsie needs this fourth-down stop to give their offense another chance before the half. The Boilermakers QB keeps the ball and is stopped short of the marker by Waubonsie’s Will Tracy.

Late in the second quarter, the Green and Gold offense gaining momentum as the Warrior quarterback takes the ball up the middle of the field for a first down.

Moments later, the Warriors offense looking for a chunk play to cut into the Boilermaker lead. The Warrior quarterback overthrows his receiver and is intercepted by LyZale Edmon. It’s all Bradley Bourbonnais in the first half as they lead 22-0.

The Boilermakers continue to dominate in the third after the fourth down stop on the Waubonsie offense. Quarterback Ellis Johnson connects with Receiver Dachaun Anderson for a big gain!

Edmon scores again, Boilermakers claim victory

Continuing to find success, the Boilermakers quarterback finds receiver LyZale Edmon who gets past the Warrior defense. LyZale Edmon spins away from the Waubonsie defense and finds his way into the end zone for his second time! Bradley Bourbonnais leads 29-0 with 4:37 left in the quarter.

Looking to provide a spark on special teams, Waubonsie’s Abriel Epting does just that with this nice return to set up their offense near the forty-yard line.

After Epting’s nice return to give the offense good field position, the Warriors offense goes back to him as Ford hits Epting on the slant route for a first down.

Continuing to drive down the field, Warrior quarterback Colin Ford finds James Stancel for the big play to set the offense up in the red zone!

Not long after getting into the red zone, Ford finds receiver Jack Van Der Watt for the touchdown! The Warriors trail 29-6 going into the final quarter after missing the two-point conversion.

After stopping the Warrior offense, the Boilermaker offense has another short field on fourth down. Johnson hands the ball off to Kyren Edmon, cutting it upfield before turning on the speed, breaking multiple Warriors tackles before finding his way into the end zone! The Warriors can’t claim victory in this showdown against Bradley Bourbonnais, as the Boilermakers lead 35-6, which will carry them to the end of the game.

Bradley Bourbonnais gets their fourth straight victory over Waubonsie Valley, 35-6.

