Waubonsie Valley penalty save by Sebastian Herrera highlights win over Metea Valley boys soccer

Boys soccer conference season is upon us with the Eola Bowl, as Metea Valley travels to Waubonsie Valley Tuesday night in an important game to save momentum for both teams. The Warriors look to shake off a 1-0 loss to Minooka on Saturday, while the Mustangs look to snap a five-game losing streak. Despite the record, everyone wants a seat when these rivals match up.

Both teams fight fiercely in the first half

Early in the game, the Mustangs are on the gas pedal. Ian Van Horn plays it to Ethan Arbetman ahead of the defense. He turns and passes to Eric Jernigan, who goes to work. Jernigan does a little trick, and he uses the clear space to fire off a shot that goes past the outstretched arms of Sebastian Herrera. Just five minutes into the game, the Mustangs are ahead 1-0.

Not long after, the Warriors have a long throw-in. It’s headed back and forth, but it ends back up on the foot of Thomas Ondrejcak. But his shot curls over the crossbar. Still early control for Waubonsie despite the 1-0 deficit.

Another set piece for the Warriors, and this time Ondrejcak plays it to the back post. Right onto the head of Evan Wojtowich, who has Waubonsie level halfway through the first half. The Warriors’ leading goal scorer continues to excel in his junior season.

This time the threat comes from the left side for Waubonsie. Rihaan Gupta shows great poise playing past the defense and has a nice cross in. It’s Ondrejcak in another dangerous spot but his shot curls past the top corner of the goal. Game is still tied 1-1.

Waubonsie Valley Penalty Save defines the game

The freshman Rami Fanek and the senior Ethan Arbetman are working together for Metea. Ethan Arbetman tries to corral the ball but it’s knocked back towards Fanek. Fanek enters the box and goes down after the contact from Ondrejcak. Penalty earned for Metea late in the first half.

It’s Arbetman on penalty kick duty, but Herrera is locked in. He is all over the attempt as the Waubonsie Valley penalty save keeps the game level at 1-1 going into halftime.

A few minutes into the second half, with the sun set, Herrera launches a free kick. Dylan Arbetman and Gavin Byrne fight for position, but Byrne is brought down in the scuffle. The ref sees it as a penalty, and now Waubonsie has a chance to take the lead.

It’s the captain Ondrejcak on the penalty, and he gracefully rifles it past the outstretched goalkeeper. Waubonsie would never be threatened too hard again as the Warriors go on to win 2-1. Waubonsie Valley improves to 3-3 as the Mustangs fall to 1-6 on the season.

