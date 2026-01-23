Waubonsie Valley sinks Naperville Central boys swimming on Senior Night

Welcome back to another boys’ swimming showdown! Tonight, the Waubonsie Valley Warriors host the Naperville Central Redhawks! The Redhawks have a chance to upset the Warriors with a win at their home pool on Waubonsie’s senior night. However, the Warriors have a chance to bounce back from a loss against Naperville North last week, and are ready to fight for a win tonight. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lam stays ahead for the 200-yard freestyle

We start things off with the 200 Yard Medley. In Lane 4, Central gets off to a fast start with the Warriors closing in. But Bercel Kenesei, Grant Baboyian, George Zenow, and Garrett Reynerston stay ahead of the pack to give the Redhawks the first win of the night.

Up next is the 200-Yard Freestyle. This race would be primarily dominated by Zidan Lam as he finished with a time of 1:49.03 and this sets the tone for the Warriors for the remainder of tonight’s meet.

Central keeps fighting to get ahead though as Manny Perea takes the win in the 200-YD IM. Redhawks then continue winning in the waves of the 50 Yard freestyle. Central’s George Zenow dominates the waters, finishing first with a time of 22.91 to give the Redhawks some momentum.

Waubonsie Valley sinks Naperville Central for the Warriors’ senior night

Now it’s the 100 Yard butterfly. The Warriors and Redhawks both get off to a fast start! However, this race is taken over by Warrior senior Ryan Oyedijo, who ends his senior night with a strong first-place finish, securing another event win for Waubonsie Valley.

The Redhawks continue to push as we start the longest race of the night, the 500 Yard freestyle. Naperville Central gets the momentum that they’re looking for as Grant James secures an event win for his team to keep up the fight for Central.

However, Waubonsie Valley sinks Naperville Central in the final event of the competition, the 400 Yard Freestyle, as Zidan Lam, Sri Amaravdi, Manny Perea, and Arseni Branavitski secured the win and a senior night victory. Waubonsie defeats Central in a close matchup, 95.50 to 90.50.

