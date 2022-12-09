Wrestling Neuqua Valley vs Naperville Central 12.08.22

We got a DVC wrestling match at Naperville Central. The Redhawks fly in after going 2-1 in the West Aurora Mega Dual, while the visiting Neuqua Valley Wildcats look to bounce back after falling in their DVC opener to Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

113 Pounds

After a forfeit at 106 pounds lets go to 113 with Redhawk Gavin McDonald wrestling Wildcat Arjun Baradawaj. Early on, McDonald has momentum on his opponent, but then Baradawaj reverses and now he’s the one in control. Its takes a while, but Baradawaj locks up McDonald in the cradle and that results in a pin to tie the match up at 6.

132 Pounds

Then Central gets a major decision and another forfeit to go up 16-6. At 132, Central’s Mitchell Kaszuba (Kuh-SHOO-buh) gets a quick double leg take down on Neuqua’s Jay Chidley. Kaszuba keeps Chidley locked down on the mat and also puts him in the cradle, which results in a Redhawk pin despite the effort by Chidley.

152 Pounds

Wrestling at 152 pounds, Chris Bern for the Redhawks goes for the legs on Wildcat Maddox Menendez and throws him down. No pin for Bern, but with his take down montage and back points, he takes the match by a tech fall over Menendez 27-9. Hawks are running away early.

170 Pounds

Wildcats get a pin at 160 and now at 170 Silvana Spatafora wants to do the same on NC’s Nyree Dabney. Spatafora gets Dabney in the half nelson and waits for the referee to tap the mat to cap off back-to-back pins for the blue and gold.

220 Pounds

However, the Redhawks dominated on this night. At 220, Niko Besterio from Central picks up Magomed Nurundinov and just slams him flat on the mat. Besterio wins by a major decision.

285 Pounds

Finishing off with the heavyweights. It’s Redhawk Chase Enfield keeping Alex Marx on his back. This results in a pin and the 61-18 victory for the Hawks.

