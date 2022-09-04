Boys Soccer Best of the West Semifinal Benet Academy vs. Naperville North 09.03.22

The Best of the West semifinal pits Naperville North against Benet Academy where the Huskies move on to the final. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

It’s an early weekend morning here at Naperville North where the Huskies take on Benet Academy in the Best of the West semifinal. The winner reaches the final at Naperville Central.

First Half

We kick off the action with Benet on the attack as Brayden Fagbemi shifts the ball on to his right foot putting a cross into the danger area and going across the face of the goal.

North then begins creating chances of its own after a corner kick creates a scramble in the six-yard box. Although, Noah Radeke’s effort gets cleared off the goal line by defender Nick Nirtaut.

The momentum continues with the Huskies as they create a swift attack into the attacking third. Indiana commit Alex Barger attempts a long shot, but it’s saved by goalkeeper Evan Lucas.

North comes knocking on the door again. Caden Hill’s snapshot with the outside of the foot glances past the near post of Lucas.

Both teams’ competitive and physical play cancel each other out as the first half ends with a 0-0 draw and showing promise for more action in the second half.

Second Half

Sure enough, goals would come as only a few minutes into the half, Benet forward Drew Fieldman controls the ball from a throw-in, splits the defenders, and belts the ball off the crossbar and into the back of the net to give the Redwings the 1-0 lead.

However, the lead doesn’t last for long as the Huskies respond minutes later. Alex Barger puts a cross into the danger area that falls to Sam Hess. Lucas makes the initial save, but Connor Hanrahan is there for the rebound to strike it into the back of the net. Huskies quickly equalize and the game is tied at 1-1.

With only minutes left, the Huskies rally to take the lead. This goal coming from a throw-in by Alexander Arredondo falling on to the head of defender Adam Zielke who guides the ball past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner putting the Huskies in front 2-1. The final goal secures the win for the Huskies and puts them in the Best of the West final at Naperville Central where they will face Plainfield North.

